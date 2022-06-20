Cardmarket Scraper API

Developers searching for Cardmarket API documentation usually find a closed door. Registration is shut to new integrations, so Decodo's Web Scraping API reads the public product pages for card prices.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the Cardmarket scraping game

Code block showing <!doctype html>, linked to cards labeled APP TITLES; UPDATE HISTORY; CONTACT DETAILS; PRICING

What is Cardmarket scraper API?

Cardmarket API registration has been closed to new integrations for years, which is why the documentation keyword outranks the API itself. A Cardmarket scraper API reads the storefront instead:

  • Lowest price and price trend figures, comparable to US retail through Decodo's Price Scraper API
  • Average sale price over recent windows
  • Condition and language of listed copies
  • Available quantity across sellers
  • Set, rarity, and card number

Condition and language are what make 2 listings of the same card different products, and pricing that ignores them is pricing the wrong thing.

Get Cardmarket scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect Cardmarket data

Cardmarket prices in euros for European visitors, and what a seller ships to depends on where the request appears to come from. The Web Scraping API makes that a per-call choice:

  • Exit location. Any of 195+ geo-locations, so a German or French view is a parameter away.
  • IP type. Residential, mobile, ISP, or datacenter, from a 125M+ IP pool.
  • Response format. HTML, JSON, CSV, or Markdown.

Price tables and seller lists are rendered before the response returns, and bot checks are cleared on the way through, so a full singles sweep across several country views is 1 job rather than 3.

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including continent-, country-, state-, and city-, ZIP codo, and ASN-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape Cardmarket with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Cardmarket Scraper API works with every major programming language, so it plugs into the tools you already run.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://www.cardmarket.com/en/Magic/Products/Singles",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the Cardmarket scraper API

JavaScript rendering, proxy management, and CAPTCHA handling ship in one API call, so Cardmarket data arrives without blocks.

100% success rate

Product pages that aren't successful are free of charge. You pay only for results that come back with prices attached.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

This storefront sits behind commercial bot detection that reads the session in full, address included. Exit and fingerprint are rebuilt per request, which keeps a set-wide sweep alive.

Real-time or on-demand results

Reprice a set every night, or check 1 card when a trade offer arrives.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

Prices, currency, and seller visibility follow the buyer's country. Compare markets properly by working through 195+ locations on residential, mobile, ISP, or datacenter proxies.

JavaScript rendering

Price tables and seller lists arrive after the product shell. A render taken to the end leaves those rows in the response.

Easy integration

Prototype in cURL, then run it from Python or Node.js as the set list grows.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Cardmarket. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your Cardmarket scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEO specialists, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Cardmarket. Side projects and production pipelines run on the same infrastructure, built to keep your Cardmarket scraper API up while you focus on the data itself.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape Cardmarket?

This area moves. Court decisions and privacy rules have shifted repeatedly. A position that held two years ago may not hold for Cardmarket today. Revisit the question periodically rather than once. We keep our web scraping law overview current.

How does the Cardmarket scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

A different IP serves each request, with its fingerprint built to suit, and challenges settle before the response leaves. You won't be charged for refusals. Harder gates go through Decodo's Site Unblocker.

What output formats does the Cardmarket scraper API support?

HTML as standard, JSON on parsed product pages, CSV for a dealer sheet. Portfolio tools store JSON because a price trend needs condition and language recorded alongside it.

Can I geo-target Cardmarket requests to a specific country or city?

Yes, and cross-market work depends on it. 195+ locations are available, and a German request and a French one can see different sellers, shipping costs, and totals on the same card.

How fast is the Cardmarket scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

Your plan decides how many cards run together, which covers a full set between sessions. Card pages come back in seconds.

Can I try the Cardmarket scraper API for free?

Yes. Up to 2K requests come on the free Web Scraping API starter plan, with no card at signup. Vary the query parameters across a couple of requests and watch how much the returned set changes. Getting that right saves requests once you're paying for them.

Cardmarket Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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