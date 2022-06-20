Myntra Scraper API

Looking for a Myntra API that returns catalog data? Our Myntra scraper API pulls product listings, prices, sizes, and ratings straight from public pages – with Indian IPs and JavaScript rendering built in, so the fashion data you collect matches what shoppers in India actually see.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the Myntra scraping game

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What is Myntra scraper API?

Myntra scraper API reads public catalog and product pages on India's largest fashion marketplace. Built on the same engine as the eCommerce Scraping API, it hands back structured fields a pricing or merchandising team can use directly:

  • Product names, brands, and category paths
  • List prices, discounted prices, and offer tags
  • Size availability per SKU
  • Ratings and review counts
  • Search and category result sets

Myntra ships no self-serve API for this feed, so the scraper works from what the site publishes. For fashion data, that tends to be the right source anyway – the catalog moves quickly, and offer tags move quicker still.

Get Myntra scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect Myntra data

Myntra serves an Indian audience, and its pages behave differently when the visitor isn't one. Routing requests through Residential Proxies in India returns local pricing, delivery options, and stock signals rather than a generic view. Behind that sit the rest of the toolkit – JavaScript rendering for lazy-loaded product grids, CAPTCHA handling, a parser, and a 125M+ pool spanning mobile, residential, datacenter, and ISP IPs. You send one request per page and receive clean data back.

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape Myntra with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Myntra Scraper API supports all popular programming languages for smooth integration with your business tools.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://www.myntra.com/men-tshirts",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the Myntra scraper API

Scrape Myntra using an API that handles JavaScript rendering and proxy integration for you, so you get the data you need without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

100% success rate

Billing counts only successful Myntra responses – blocked or empty results are on us, not your invoice.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Realistic fingerprints and rotating headers carry your Myntra crawls past standard retail bot checks.

Real-time or on-demand results

Pull a product page on demand, or put whole Myntra categories on a recurring schedule.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

Exit from Indian residential or mobile IPs to see the prices and stock that local shoppers see.

JavaScript rendering

Rendered pages include lazy-loaded product grids, size pickers, and offer banners.

Easy integration

Quick-start guides plus Python, Node.js, and cURL samples get Myntra data flowing in minutes.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Myntra. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your Myntra scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Myntra. Ship a side project or run production pipelines – our infrastructure keeps your Myntra scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Build knowledge on our solutions and improve your workflows with step-by-step guides, expert tips, and developer articles.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape Myntra?

Responsibility doesn't transfer with the request. Whoever decides what to collect stays accountable for it, even when a tool does the fetching from Myntra. Write that ownership down before you start. See the compliance side of scraping for context.

How does the Myntra scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

Myntra applies the standard retail defense stack – IP reputation checks, JavaScript challenges, and behavioral signals. The scraper answers with rotating residential IPs, browser-grade fingerprints, and automatic CAPTCHA handling, then retries any request that still gets challenged. You never manage proxies or detection logic yourself, and only clean responses are billed.

What output formats does the Myntra scraper API support?

Responses arrive as HTML, or in parsed JSON with structured product fields on supported layouts. CSV export is available from the dashboard for quick analysis. If you're building a repeatable pipeline, our guide on saving scraped data to files and databases shows sensible storage patterns for catalog crawls.

Can I geo-target Myntra requests to a specific country or city?

Yes, and for Myntra it's the whole point. Choose India as the exit market, or narrow to state and city level where supported, to capture regional delivery estimates and localized promotions. The same request run from a US IP can return different availability, so geo-targeting keeps your dataset honest.

How fast is the Myntra scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

Full-category crawls across tens of thousands of Myntra SKUs are routine. Parallelism scales with your plan tier, and most requests return within a few seconds. Schedule daily price sweeps or fire one-off pulls before a sale event – the infrastructure flexes either way.

Can I try the Myntra scraper API for free?

Yes. Activate the free starter plan from the dashboard – no credit card required – and you get up to 2K requests to test Myntra coverage, parsing quality, and India geo-targeting before choosing a paid tier.

Myntra Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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