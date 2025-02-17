Onlyfans Scraper API

With our powerful OnlyFans scraper API*, easily extract real-time data in just a few clicks – access everything from search results to profile data without any CATPCHAs or IP blocks.


This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

14-day money-back option

Be ahead of the OnlyFans scraping game

Extract data from OnlyFans

Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. That’s why you can scrape OnlyFans data in just a few clicks.

Here are some of the key data points you can extract:

  • Subscription prices
  • Search results
  • Profile data

What is an OnlyFans scraper?

An OnlyFans scraper is a tool that extracts data from the OnlyFans website. With our OnlyFans Scraping API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in raw HTML or structured JSON format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered. You'll only pay for successful requests.

Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:

  • Built-in scraper and parser
  • JavaScript rendering
  • Integrated browser fingerprints
  • Easy real-time API integration
  • 195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting
  • CAPTCHA handling
Scrape OnlyFans with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our OnlyFans scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

import requests
  
url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"
  
payload = {
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://onlyfans.com/",
      "headless": "html"
}
  
headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}
  
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
  
print(response.text)

Collect data effortlessly with OnlyFans scraping API

Scrape OnlyFans with ease using our powerful API. From flexible output options to built-in proxy integration, we ensure seamless data collection without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

Green code icon

Flexible output options

Choose from raw HTML, JSON, or parsed table results and get the data how you like it.

Green 100 percent success icon

100% success

Pay only for successfully retrieved results from your OnlyFans queries.

Real-time or on demand results 

Real-time or on-demand results

Collect data on your terms – fetch real-time results instantly or schedule tasks for later.

Protection icon

Advanced anti-bot measures

Leverage integrated browser fingerprints and avoid detection while collecting real-time data.

Easy integration icon

Easy integration

Integrate Onlyfans scraping API in just a few minutes with our quick start guide and code examples.

Integration icon

Proxy integration

Overcome CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, and geo-restrictions with 125M+ IPs under the API hood.

API green icon

API Playground

Start your data collection journey with our interactive playground in the dashboard.

Free trial green icon

7-day free trial

Explore our scraping solutions risk-free with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.

Explore our plans for any OnlyFans scraping demand

Collect real-time data from any OnlyFans page and stay ahead of the competition.

Frequently asked questions

Are there any restrictions on data I can scrape from OnlyFans?

When collecting web data, it's crucial to understand each website's technical and structural limitations. All scraping projects must respect the website's terms of service, rate limits, and data access policies.

How does an OnlyFans scraper work?

OnlyFans scraper is an advanced solution that handles technical challenges while maintaining reliable data extraction. It establishes authenticated connections through Decodo's residential proxy network of 115 million IPs.

Then, Decodo's Web Scraping API leverages the JavaScript rendering technique, which is crucial for accessing OnlyFans' dynamically loaded content. The system maintains session persistence through sticky sessions, allowing consistent IP usage for stable connections. Our infrastructure automatically handles proxy rotation, CAPTCHA solving, and rate limiting.

For data extraction, the scraper processes rendered content into structured formats like JSON or CSV and presents it to the users.

Can I use OnlyFans scraper without coding skills?

Yes, you can use Decodo's Web Scraping API to collect web data from OnlyFans without coding experience. Our solution handles all technical complexities automatically, from proxy management to data parsing.

The Web Scraping API comes with ready-made templates and an intuitive interface that helps you:

  • Schedule data collection tasks.
  • Extract structured data in JSON, CSV, or HTML formats.
  • Access automatic proxy rotation and automated CAPTCHA-solving.

What tools are commonly used for scraping OnlyFans?

While there’s a wide range of web scraping tools that allow collecting real-time data from OnlyFans, for the best result, we recommend using solutions that have built-in advanced features, like automated CAPTCHA solving, proxy integration, and real-time or on-demand result scheduling. You can try out our WEB Scraping API and all the features for 7 days by starting a free trial.

How does OnlyFans scraper handle anti-scraping measures?

Decodo's WEB Scraping API bypasses anti-scraping measures by leveraging automated proxy rotation, JavaScript rendering, and built-in CAPTCHA-solving mechanisms. Our infrastructure manages rate limiting through intelligent request distribution, handles IP blocking through our extensive proxy network, and provides geolocation targeting options for location-specific content.

Get OnlyFans Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

