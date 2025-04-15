Scrape Google Reverse Image Search API

Enhance your brand protection and brainstorming efforts with SERP Scraping API. Our cutting-edge scraping tool makes it a breeze to gather the images you need for any project.

Free trialPricing

14-day money-back option

Guard your intellectual property with Google Reverse Image Search API

Decodo’s SERP Scraping API allows you to quickly and easily discover similar images across the internet, giving you access to real-time data from any location, browser, or device.

Brand protection

Catch image thieves

Protect your brand and financial well-being from counterfeiters with SERP Scraping API. By collecting real-time data on image URLs, you can be the first one to spot illegal actions. Trust us, with 125M+ high-quality proxies, our API guarantees non-stop bulk data collection.

Try now
Spark your visual creativity

Spark your visual creativity

Know what aesthetic is working in your market. Scrape the image URLs to uncover the hottest trends. Use this information to give your marketing materials a makeover and tailor your content to the popular styles, colors, and themes that are trending among your target audience.

Don’t be limited by location – our SERP Scraping API can scrape images from more than 195 locations, including cities and U.S. states!

What companies use Google Image API for

Fraudprotection.svg

Anti-counterfeiting

Keep your company's products safe from counterfeiting. With the ability to scrape image URLs in bulk, you can quickly identify illegal reproductions and protect your brand.

Cyber-brand-security.svg

Anti-piracy

Use our API to protect your content from illegal publication by digital pirates. Access real-time data and detect copyright infringement to safeguard your intellectual property.

API request example

To start scraping with SERP Scraping API, try using the request example in Python below. Make sure to include your authentication details and consult our help documentation for more info.

import requests
  
url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"
  
payload = {
      "target": "google_images",
      "query": "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/5/53/Sheba1.JPG/800px-Sheba1.JPG",
      "page_from": "1",
      "num_pages": "10",
      "google_results_language": "en"
}
  
headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}
  
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
  
print(response.text)
SERP 抓取 API 是如何工作的？

Customize requests

scraper.svg

Customize requests

Our API accepts various parameters, including geolocation and device type, to help you target and extract specific data.

Price-aggregation-tag-money.svg

Foresee spending

Save money with our cost-effective API pricing model. You'll only pay for the data you need, without any unnecessary fees for features you don't use.

Real-time.svg

Get real-time data

Quickly locate pages with your desired image using our API. Stay current and avoid copyright issues with up-to-date information.

Easy-Integration.svg

Integrate effortlessly

Save time and resources with SERP Scraping API. We’ll handle proxies and scrapers maintenance for you.

Google Reverse Image Search API

Flexible-output-options.svg

Flexible output options

Choose between raw HTML or parsed JSON results to fit your needs.

+success+rate.svg

Guaranteed 100% success

Enjoy cost-effective results with our API – we charge only for success.

Real-time+or+on+demand+results.svg

Real-time or on demand results

Choose between synchronous or asynchronous requests for your targets.

Easy-Integration.svg

Easy integration

Set up with code examples on GitHub, Postman collections and our quick start guide.

Fraudprotection.svg

Advanced anti-bot protection

Integrates browser fingerprints for seamless data collection.

Proxy+integration.svg

Proxy integration

Built-in 125M+ proxies ensure you’ll avoid blocks and CAPTCHAs while collecting data.

API-Playground.svg

API Playground

Try before you buy – test drive our API with our interactive API Playground.

Real-time+integration.svg

7-day free trial

Get started with 1K requests for 7 days with our risk-free trial.

Try it out

SERP Scraping API plans

90K requests

$0.32

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

700K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 56%

$0.14

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 63%

$0.12

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

4.5M requests

SAVE 66%

$0.11

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

10M requests

SAVE 69%

$0.1

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

22.2M requests

SAVE 72%

$0.09

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

50M requests

SAVE 75%

$0.08

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

23K requests

$1.25

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

82K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 4%

$1.2

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

216K requests

SAVE 8%

$1.15

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

455K requests

SAVE 12%

$1.1

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

950K requests

SAVE 16%

$1.05

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 20%

$1.0

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

4.2M requests

SAVE 24%

$0.95

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

With each plan you access

API Playground

Pre-built scraper

Proxy management

Anti-bot bypassing

Geo-targeting

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

Read more

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Read more

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Read more

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Read more

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news
Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Decodo’s Google Autocomplete API?

The SERP Scraping API is a handy solution for scraping similar image URLs and quickly identifying potential anti-counterfeiting or anti-piracy actions.

How to use SERP Scraping API?

To get started with SERP Scraping API:

  1. Activate your preferred plan on the dashboard (you can try the tool for 7 days, free of charge.).
  2. Authenticate yourself and select the integration method (real-time or proxy-like).
  3. Submit a request with a target domain and any additional parameters.
  4. Send a POST request to receive data in HTML format.

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved