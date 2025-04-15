Scrape Google Reverse Image Search API
Guard your intellectual property with Google Reverse Image Search API
Decodo’s SERP Scraping API allows you to quickly and easily discover similar images across the internet, giving you access to real-time data from any location, browser, or device.
Catch image thieves
Protect your brand and financial well-being from counterfeiters with SERP Scraping API. By collecting real-time data on image URLs, you can be the first one to spot illegal actions. Trust us, with 125M+ high-quality proxies, our API guarantees non-stop bulk data collection.
Spark your visual creativity
Know what aesthetic is working in your market. Scrape the image URLs to uncover the hottest trends. Use this information to give your marketing materials a makeover and tailor your content to the popular styles, colors, and themes that are trending among your target audience.
Don’t be limited by location – our SERP Scraping API can scrape images from more than 195 locations, including cities and U.S. states!
What companies use Google Image API for
Anti-counterfeiting
Keep your company's products safe from counterfeiting. With the ability to scrape image URLs in bulk, you can quickly identify illegal reproductions and protect your brand.
Anti-piracy
Use our API to protect your content from illegal publication by digital pirates. Access real-time data and detect copyright infringement to safeguard your intellectual property.
API request example
To start scraping with SERP Scraping API, try using the request example in Python below. Make sure to include your authentication details and consult our help documentation for more info.
import requestsurl = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"payload = {"target": "google_images","query": "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/5/53/Sheba1.JPG/800px-Sheba1.JPG","page_from": "1","num_pages": "10","google_results_language": "en"}headers = {"accept": "application/json","content-type": "application/json","authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"}response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)print(response.text)
Customize requests
Customize requests
Our API accepts various parameters, including geolocation and device type, to help you target and extract specific data.
Foresee spending
Save money with our cost-effective API pricing model. You'll only pay for the data you need, without any unnecessary fees for features you don't use.
Get real-time data
Quickly locate pages with your desired image using our API. Stay current and avoid copyright issues with up-to-date information.
Integrate effortlessly
Save time and resources with SERP Scraping API. We’ll handle proxies and scrapers maintenance for you.
Google Reverse Image Search API
Flexible output options
Choose between raw HTML or parsed JSON results to fit your needs.
Guaranteed 100% success
Enjoy cost-effective results with our API – we charge only for success.
Real-time or on demand results
Choose between synchronous or asynchronous requests for your targets.
Easy integration
Set up with code examples on GitHub, Postman collections and our quick start guide.
Advanced anti-bot protection
Integrates browser fingerprints for seamless data collection.
Proxy integration
Built-in 125M+ proxies ensure you’ll avoid blocks and CAPTCHAs while collecting data.
API Playground
Try before you buy – test drive our API with our interactive API Playground.
7-day free trial
Get started with 1K requests for 7 days with our risk-free trial.
SERP Scraping API plans
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Decodo’s Google Autocomplete API?
The SERP Scraping API is a handy solution for scraping similar image URLs and quickly identifying potential anti-counterfeiting or anti-piracy actions.
How to use SERP Scraping API?
To get started with SERP Scraping API:
- Activate your preferred plan on the dashboard (you can try the tool for 7 days, free of charge.).
- Authenticate yourself and select the integration method (real-time or proxy-like).
- Submit a request with a target domain and any additional parameters.
- Send a POST request to receive data in HTML format.