Bloomberg Scraper API

Market desks want a Bloomberg news API without the enterprise contract. Our scraper API collects public Bloomberg headlines, timestamps, tickers, and market page data in real time – built for monitoring what's publicly served, not for reaching behind the paywall.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the Bloomberg scraping game

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What is Bloomberg scraper API?

Bloomberg scraper API reads the openly published layer of Bloomberg, working through the Web Scraping API for delivery:

  • Headlines and article URLs by section
  • Publish and update timestamps
  • Ticker symbols and company mentions on public pages
  • Market page snapshots – indexes, movers, sector views
  • Author and category metadata

For teams priced out of a Bloomberg news API contract, that's plenty of signal. News-driven trading research, brand monitoring, and event detection all run on headline speed rather than article depth, and headlines are exactly what the public layer serves.

Get Bloomberg scraper API
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Collect Bloomberg data

News HTML is messy, and Bloomberg's markets pages are dense with figures. The AI Parser turns both into labeled fields – headline, timestamp, ticker, section – without you writing selector logic that breaks at the next redesign. Rendering support captures client-side market widgets, and the 125M+ proxy pool with residential, datacenter, ISP, and mobile IPs keeps request patterns unremarkable. Output lands as JSON your quant or monitoring stack reads natively.

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape Bloomberg with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Bloomberg Scraper API supports all popular programming languages for smooth integration with your business tools.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://www.bloomberg.com/markets",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the Bloomberg scraper API

Scrape Bloomberg using an API that handles JavaScript rendering and proxy integration for you, so you get the data you need without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

100% success rate

Only delivered Bloomberg responses hit your bill – challenges and timeouts are absorbed on our end.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Coherent browser fingerprints and TLS profiles keep monitoring traffic below Bloomberg's radar.

Real-time or on-demand results

Poll market pages on a fixed cadence, or trigger pulls the moment your alerting fires.

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125M+ proxy pool

Request Bloomberg's regional editions through local IPs to compare coverage across markets.

JavaScript rendering

Client-side tickers, charts widgets, and live-updating modules come back fully rendered.

Easy integration

Python, Node.js, and cURL examples wire headline capture into your research stack quickly.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Bloomberg. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your Bloomberg scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Bloomberg. Ship a side project or run production pipelines – our infrastructure keeps your Bloomberg scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Build knowledge on our solutions and improve your workflows with step-by-step guides, expert tips, and developer articles.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape Bloomberg?

Substitution is what tends to attract attention. A dataset that replaces the original product is judged differently from one that points people to it. Keep that test in mind for Bloomberg and similar sources. Our rundown of scraping law explains where it comes from.

How does the Bloomberg scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

Bloomberg runs commercial bot detection tuned for high-value content. The scraper responds with rotating IPs from the 125M+ pool, per-request browser fingerprints, and TLS handling that matches real client behavior. Failed or challenged requests retry automatically and never reach your invoice.

What output formats does the Bloomberg scraper API support?

Public page HTML by default, with the AI Parser producing structured JSON – headline, time, ticker, section – on top. CSV export suits ad-hoc analysis, and API delivery feeds your pipeline directly. For broader headline coverage, our guide to collecting Google News results shows a complementary source.

Can I geo-target Bloomberg requests to a specific country or city?

Yes. Bloomberg serves regional editions, and exiting from IPs in the matching country returns that market's front page and section ordering. For coverage-comparison research – how the same event leads in London versus Tokyo – geo-targeted requests are the only clean method.

How fast is the Bloomberg scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

Headline monitoring is a latency game. Responses typically return within seconds, and parallel polling across sections and editions runs to your plan's concurrency ceiling. Scheduled sweeps keep baseline coverage while on-demand pulls chase breaking events.

Can I try the Bloomberg scraper API for free?

Yes. The free starter plan takes a minute to set up – no credit card required – and includes up to 2K requests, plenty to validate headline freshness and parser accuracy on Bloomberg's public pages first.

Bloomberg Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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