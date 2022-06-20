GetYourGuide Scraper API

The GetYourGuide API serves suppliers listing their own tours. If you need the demand side, Decodo's Web Scraping API reads public activity pages and returns tour data parsed.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the GetYourGuide scraping game

Code block showing <!doctype html>, linked to cards labeled APP TITLES; UPDATE HISTORY; CONTACT DETAILS; PRICING

What is GetYourGuide scraper API?

Supplier-facing GetYourGuide API access won't tell you what a competitor charges for a Rome walking tour next Tuesday. The public catalog will, and a GetYourGuide scraper API reads it the way Decodo's Reviews scraper API reads review pages across platforms. Each activity comes back as the title, city, and category, the adult price and its currency, then duration, language, and group size, along with rating, review count, badges, availability windows, and cancellation terms. On tours, the availability window is what turns a price list into a booking picture.

Get GetYourGuide scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect GetYourGuide data

Experience marketplaces are heavy pages carrying light data, so the Web Scraping API does the loading and hands you fields.

Every request brings:

  • Full rendering for tiles and price widgets
  • Whichever exit type fits, drawn from 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter IPs
  • CAPTCHA handling and quiet repeats
  • 195+ geo-locations for market pricing
  • HTML, JSON, CSV, or Markdown responses
  • Billing on successful pages only

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including continent-, country-, state-, and city-, ZIP code, and ASN-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape GetYourGuide with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our GetYourGuide Scraper API works with every major programming language, so it plugs into the tools you already run.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://www.getyourguide.com/paris-l16/",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the GetYourGuide scraper API

JavaScript rendering, proxy management, and CAPTCHA handling ship in one API call, so GetYourGuide data arrives without blocks.

100% success rate

Pages that never load aren't billed. Parsed activities are what the invoice counts.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Travel marketplaces treat rapid catalog reads as suspicious. Rotation and fingerprint alignment are handled per call, so a city-wide pull reads like ordinary browsing.

Real-time or on-demand results

Refresh a destination before a seasonal repricing round, or pull 1 activity when sales asks what a rival charges.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

Prices and currency follow the visitor's market. Benchmark each source market properly by pairing 195+ locations with residential, mobile, ISP, or datacenter proxies.

JavaScript rendering

Tile grids and price widgets fill in after the first paint. Because the page is executed fully, those prices reach your output rather than a spinner.

Easy integration

One endpoint, three entry points. cURL to look, Python to build, Node.js to serve.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from GetYourGuide. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your GetYourGuide scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEO specialists, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from GetYourGuide. Side projects and production pipelines run on the same infrastructure, built to keep your GetYourGuide scraper API up while you focus on the data itself.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape GetYourGuide?

Where you are changes the answer. Courts in different regions have reached different conclusions on similar facts, so a result in one place predicts little elsewhere. That holds for GetYourGuide and every other target. See how the cases compare in our legal overview.

How does the GetYourGuide scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

Calls alternate exits, matching fingerprint and header order to whichever is in play, and challenges are resolved inside the request. Refusals cost nothing and try again on their own. For hotel pricing in the same destination, the Tripadvisor scraper API is the obvious companion.

What output formats does the GetYourGuide scraper API support?

Requests return HTML unless you name another format. Parsed layouts give JSON, and CSV suits a pricing review. Benchmarking tools keep JSON, since an activity price compares fairly only with its duration and inclusions attached.

Can I geo-target GetYourGuide requests to a specific country or city?

Yes. Requests can start in 195+ locations, several of them city-level. Experience marketplaces price in the visitor's currency and sometimes reorder results by source market, so the origin belongs in the dataset.

How fast is the GetYourGuide scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

How many destinations run in parallel depends on your plan, which covers a seasonal benchmark end to end. Expect a rendered page back within seconds.

Can I try the GetYourGuide scraper API for free?

Yes. The free Web Scraping API starter plan includes up to 2K requests and asks for no credit card. Work out how often your data would need refreshing, because cadence drives monthly volume more than page count does.

GetYourGuide Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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