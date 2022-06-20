Priceline Scraper API

Revenue managers need rates from the channels guests actually book. Our Priceline scraper API returns room types, nightly prices, and cancellation terms on demand, without a browser farm behind it.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the Priceline scraping game

Code block showing <!doctype html>, linked to cards labeled APP TITLES; UPDATE HISTORY; CONTACT DETAILS; PRICING

What is Priceline scraper API?

Hotel rates on Priceline move with occupancy rather than on a schedule, so a competitor set checked weekly tells you very little. A Priceline scraper API supplies the rate side of that comparison, reading public search and property pages. Short-stay inventory competes for the same traveler, which our guide to scraping Airbnb listings covers. Per query:

  • Property name, star rating, and location
  • Room type, occupancy, and board basis
  • Nightly rate, taxes, and total price
  • Cancellation and prepayment terms
  • Availability across a date range

Board basis and cancellation terms are what make 2 rates comparable, since a refundable room with breakfast isn't competing with a prepaid option at the same number.

Get Priceline scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect Priceline data

Rate collection normally means a browser cluster, a proxy bill, and a parser nobody wants to own. The Web Scraping API takes all three off your plate.

What it replaces:

  • Headless browsers for staged search results
  • Your own rotation across 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter exits
  • CAPTCHA and challenge handling
  • Geo-routing across 195+ locations
  • Parser upkeep for turning markup into JSON

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including continent-, country-, state-, and city-, ZIP code, and ASN-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape Priceline with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Priceline Scraper API works with every major programming language, so it plugs into the tools you already run.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://www.priceline.com/",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the Priceline scraper API

JavaScript rendering, proxy management, and CAPTCHA handling ship in one API call, so Priceline data arrives without blocks.

100% success rate

Failed searches are free. Only Priceline pages that return rates count against your request quota.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Travel platforms score the whole session alongside the IP. Rotating session fingerprints keeps those scores clean.

Real-time or on-demand results

Reprice a competitor set every morning before rates update, or query a single property when a guest asks.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

Rates track the requesting market. See what each audience is quoted using residential, mobile, ISP, or datacenter exits in 195+ locations.

JavaScript rendering

Search results and room panels load progressively. The API waits for the final state, then returns the page.

Easy integration

Verify dates and occupancy in the *Playground*, then run the call from Python, Node.js, or cURL.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Priceline. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your Priceline scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEO specialists, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Priceline. Side projects and production pipelines run on the same infrastructure, built to keep your Priceline scraper API up while you focus on the data itself.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape Priceline?

Start by reading the terms of the site you have in mind, Priceline included. Breaching terms is a contract issue rather than a criminal one, but it still carries consequences. Whether they bind you can depend on how you accepted them. There's more in our scraping and the law explainer.

How does the Priceline scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

Travel sites combine device checks, session scoring, and CAPTCHAs. Each rate check runs from a different address, with the session fingerprint matched to it and challenges handled inside the call. For rates shown in search engines, the Google Hotels Scraper API covers that surface.

What output formats does the Priceline scraper API support?

The response is HTML unless JSON is requested, which covered layouts support. CSV exports come from the dashboard for daily rate sheets. Revenue teams keep JSON, since a nightly rate needs its stay dates, occupancy, and collection time attached. Our Tripadvisor Scraper API adds review-side context.

Can I geo-target Priceline requests to a specific country or city?

Yes, and rate parity work depends on it. Targeting reaches 195+ locations, several of them city-level or tighter. A rate quoted to a London guest is then collected from London, and currency and tax formatting track the same setting.

How fast is the Priceline scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

Plan concurrency decides the width of a run; hundreds of properties in parallel is routine. Responses arrive in seconds. Morning schedules suit repricing while single calls suit sales questions.

Can I try the Priceline scraper API for free?

Yes. Priceline scraping is included in the free Web Scraping API starter plan, which activates without a card. Pace the quota across several short runs instead of one large batch, for a clearer read on stability. What you're permitted to collect is a separate question from what the plan allows.

Priceline Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

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