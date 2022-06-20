TCGPlayer Scraper API

Card prices change with every sold listing. Our TCGPlayer scraper API pulls market prices, conditions, and seller counts on demand, with the TCGPlayer API closed to new developers.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the TCGPlayer scraping game

Code block showing <!doctype html>, linked to cards labeled APP TITLES; UPDATE HISTORY; CONTACT DETAILS; PRICING

What is TCGPlayer scraper API?

The TCGPlayer API is closed to new developers, which leaves the storefront as the source of record. A TCGPlayer scraper API reads it directly, and singles priced here trade on auction websites too, which Decodo's eBay scraper API covers. Each card sorts 3 ways:

  • Card – name, set, rarity, printing, and language variant
  • Market – market price, listed price range, and condition tiers
  • Seller – seller count, shipping thresholds, and current listing details

Condition tier is what makes market price mean anything here, because a near-mint copy and a lightly played one are priced as separate products.

Get TCGPlayer scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect TCGPlayer data

Price history is a volume problem, and the Web Scraping API is built for repeat collection.

How a run works:

1. Submit product URLs or search pages in bulk

2. Pages render, price and listing panels included

3. Traffic routes through 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies

4. CAPTCHAs clear and failures repeat on their own

5. Responses arrive as HTML or parsed JSON

6. Schedules keep the series unbroken

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including continent-, country-, state-, and city-, ZIP code, and ASN-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape TCGPlayer with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our TCGPlayer Scraper API works with every major programming language, so it plugs into the tools you already run.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://www.tcgplayer.com/",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the TCGPlayer scraper API

JavaScript rendering, proxy management, and CAPTCHA handling ship in one API call, so TCGPlayer data arrives without blocks.

100% success rate

Product pages that never return cost nothing. Only TCGPlayer responses with content count against the plan.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Marketplace defenses key on repetition. Cycling browser signatures and header order keeps a pricing run alive.

Real-time or on-demand results

Snapshot a set the day singles release, then track the same cards on a fixed daily schedule.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

Availability and shipping differ by region. Match your buyer base with residential, mobile, ISP, or datacenter IPs from 195+ locations.

JavaScript rendering

Listing tables and price panels load after the product page. Rendering waits for them, so conditions and sellers arrive together.

Easy integration

Prototype with the cURL sample, then move to Python or Node.js when the scheduler goes in.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from TCGPlayer. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your TCGPlayer scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEO specialists, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from TCGPlayer. Side projects and production pipelines run on the same infrastructure, built to keep your TCGPlayer scraper API up while you focus on the data itself.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape TCGPlayer?

There's no blanket answer for TCGPlayer or any other site. Three things decide it – what data you collect, how you reach it, and what you then do with it. Public factual information sits on firmer ground than anything else. Our guide to web scraping law covers the detail.

How does the TCGPlayer scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

Pricing pages are among the better-defended parts of any marketplace. Requests cycle IPs, keep browser signatures aligned to them, vary header order, and finish handshakes correctly, with CAPTCHA handling included. For catalog-wide work, our eCommerce Scraping API covers marketplace layouts.

What output formats does the TCGPlayer scraper API support?

HTML ships by default. Switch to JSON on any layout with parser support. CSV comes out of the dashboard for one-off audits. Portfolio tools store JSON per card and per day. Our Price Scraper API handles the same task across other retailers.

Can I geo-target TCGPlayer requests to a specific country or city?

Yes. Choose from 195+ geo-locations, with city or ZIP selection in supported regions. Marketplace pages can adjust shipping estimates, currency, and stock display regionally, and a fixed origin keeps a price series measuring the card rather than the viewer.

How fast is the TCGPlayer scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

One pass can carry a full set, bounded only by plan concurrency. Responses arrive in seconds. Daily schedules suit price history, single calls suit a customer-facing lookup.

Can I try the TCGPlayer scraper API for free?

Yes. The TCGPlayer scraper sits within the free Web Scraping API starter plan, and signup asks for no card. Push a small batch of concurrent requests to see how throughput holds up under your own conditions. That number is what really determines the paid plan size you need.

TCGPlayer Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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