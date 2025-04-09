Decodo (Smartproxy) alternatives

Decodo pairs robust web scraping tools with reliable proxy solutions. Compare performance, reliability, and speed to discover what makes Decodo stand out.

Decodo web scraping solution vs. alternative options

Manual scraping

Other APIs

Decodo

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

125M+ IPs with global coverage

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

Only pay for successful requests

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Ready-made templates

Days to implement

Limited output formats

JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, Markdown formats

Rated best value by industry experts

Proxyway's independent 2025 analysis puts Decodo at the top for cost efficiency. Spend less time managing budgets and more time extracting value from data.

Explore our ready-to-use SERP scraping templates

Explore a wide range of preconfigured templates to speed up your scraping projects. Whether you need real-time data from Google or want to expand the reach of your insights across multiple search engines, our ready-to-use templates make it fast and easy to get accurate results.

Bing

Automate data extraction from Bing’s search and ad platforms.

Bing Search

Collect search results, snippets, and rankings from Bing.

Google

Access real-time Google search results for SEO and competitive research.

Google Ads

Extract ad placements, competitor campaigns, and keyword data.

Google Images

Scrape image URLs, metadata, and alt text from Google Images.

Google Lens

Retrieve image search results and metadata from Google Lens.

Google Search

Retrieve accurate search results, rankings, and snippets.

Google Travel Hotels

Gather hotel pricing, availability, and details from Google Travel.

Google AI Mode

Extract AI-powered search results, summaries, and contextual insights from Google AI Mode.

Affordable Web Scraping API pricing plans for every scraping task

Explore success-based pricing options for all your scraping needs at any scale. Get ahead with our powerful Web Scraping API.

2.5K requests

FREE PLAN

$0

/1K req

23K requests

SAVE 30%

$1.25

$0.88

/1K req

Total:$20+ VAT billed monthly

82K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 30%

$1.2

$0.84

/1K req

Total:$69+ VAT billed monthly

216K requests

SAVE 30%

$1.15

$0.81

/1K req

Total:$179+ VAT billed monthly

455K requests

SAVE 30%

$1.1

$0.77

/1K req

Total:$349+ VAT billed monthly

950K requests

SAVE 30%

$1.05

$0.74

/1K req

Total:$699+ VAT billed monthly

2M requests

SAVE 30%

$1.0

$0.7

/1K req

Total:$1399+ VAT billed monthly

90K requests

$0.32

/1K req

Total:$29+ VAT billed monthly

700K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 56%

$0.14

/1K req

Total:$99+ VAT billed monthly

2M requests

$0.12

/1K req

Total:$249+ VAT billed monthly

4.5M requests

$0.11

/1K req

Total:$499+ VAT billed monthly

10M requests

$0.1

/1K req

Total:$999+ VAT billed monthly

22.2M requests

$0.09

/1K req

Total:$1999+ VAT billed monthly

50M requests

$0.08

/1K req

Total:$3999+ VAT billed monthly

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

Results in HTML, JSON, or CSV

n8n integration

LLM-ready markdown format

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Decodo proxies vs. the competition

Free/public proxies

Other proxy providers

Decodo

High detection & ban rates

Limited IP pools

125M+ ethically-sourced IPs

Slow, unreliable connections

Inconsistent uptime

99.99% uptime guarantee

No geo-targeting options

Country-level targeting only

City & state-level precision in 195+ locations

Security risks & data logging

Less proxy types available

Residential, ISP, mobile & datacenter options

Zero support or documentation

Limited integration options

24/7 support & ready-made integrations

Every proxy type for any use case

Residential proxy servers

Datacenter proxy servers

Mobile proxy servers

ISP proxy servers

Description

IPs sourced from real residential devices on home networks.

IPs come from data centers and are not associated with ISPs.

IPs from mobile devices connected to cellular networks (3G/4G/5G).

IPs are hosted in datacenters, registered under ISPs.

Benefits

They provide high anonymity and are less likely to be blocked, making them perfect for tasks that require high authenticity.

Affordable and lightning-fast, they're built for tasks where speed matters more than anonymity.

They mimic authentic mobile user traffic, so websites are less likely to block them.

They provide datacenter speed with residential credibility, which means fewer blocks and CAPTCHAs.

Use cases

Ideal for collecting web data, conducting market research, and avoiding IP bans.

Designed for tasks like running automated tests, operating multiple accounts, cybersecurity, and general browsing activities.

Perfect for verifying mobile ads, testing apps, and accessing content exclusive to mobile users.

Ideal for speed-dependent projects: streaming services, account management, and price monitoring.

Pay for

GBs

GBs or IPs

GBs

GBs or IPs

Compare Decodo to your current provider

Select a provider below to see a side-by-side breakdown of features, pricing, and performance versus Decodo.

Discover why users love Decodo

Don't just take our word – check what our 135K+ users & industry experts say about us.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Decodo-Highest-User-Adoption-2025-award-by-G2

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

techradar-logo

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway-logo

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag-logo

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Top Scraping APIs and Proxies

Try quality proxy and scraping infrastructure for free.

© 2018-2026 decodo.com (formerly smartproxy.com). All Rights Reserved