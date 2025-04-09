Decodo (Smartproxy) alternatives
Decodo pairs robust web scraping tools with reliable proxy solutions. Compare performance, reliability, and speed to discover what makes Decodo stand out.
14-day money-back option
Trusted by:
Decodo web scraping solution vs. alternative options
Manual scraping
Other APIs
Decodo
Manage proxy rotation yourself
Limited proxy pools
125M+ IPs with global coverage
Build CAPTCHA solvers
Frequent CAPTCHA blocks
Advanced browser fingerprinting
Handle retries manually
Pay for failed requests
Only pay for successful requests
Maintenance overhead
Complex documentation
Ready-made templates
Days to implement
Limited output formats
JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, Markdown formats
Rated best value by industry experts
Proxyway's independent 2025 analysis puts Decodo at the top for cost efficiency. Spend less time managing budgets and more time extracting value from data.
Explore our ready-to-use SERP scraping templates
Explore a wide range of preconfigured templates to speed up your scraping projects. Whether you need real-time data from Google or want to expand the reach of your insights across multiple search engines, our ready-to-use templates make it fast and easy to get accurate results.
- All
- Bing
- AI
Affordable Web Scraping API pricing plans for every scraping task
Explore success-based pricing options for all your scraping needs at any scale. Get ahead with our powerful Web Scraping API.
2.5K requests
$0
/1K req
23K requests
$1.25
$0.88
/1K req
Total:$20+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
82K requests
$1.2
$0.84
/1K req
Total:$69+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
216K requests
$1.15
$0.81
/1K req
Total:$179+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
455K requests
$1.1
$0.77
/1K req
Total:$349+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
950K requests
$1.05
$0.74
/1K req
Total:$699+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
2M requests
$1.0
$0.7
/1K req
Total:$1399+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
90K requests
$0.32
/1K req
Total:$29+ VAT billed monthly
700K requests
$0.14
/1K req
Total:$99+ VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$0.12
/1K req
Total:$249+ VAT billed monthly
4.5M requests
$0.11
/1K req
Total:$499+ VAT billed monthly
10M requests
$0.1
/1K req
Total:$999+ VAT billed monthly
22.2M requests
$0.09
/1K req
Total:$1999+ VAT billed monthly
50M requests
$0.08
/1K req
Total:$3999+ VAT billed monthly
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
Results in HTML, JSON, or CSV
n8n integration
LLM-ready markdown format
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Decodo proxies vs. the competition
Free/public proxies
Other proxy providers
Decodo
High detection & ban rates
Limited IP pools
125M+ ethically-sourced IPs
Slow, unreliable connections
Inconsistent uptime
99.99% uptime guarantee
No geo-targeting options
Country-level targeting only
City & state-level precision in 195+ locations
Security risks & data logging
Less proxy types available
Residential, ISP, mobile & datacenter options
Zero support or documentation
Limited integration options
24/7 support & ready-made integrations
Multiple integrations available for your workflows
Get started with easy setup guides to make third-party tools work with Decodo's infrastructure.
Every proxy type for any use case
Residential proxy servers
Datacenter proxy servers
Mobile proxy servers
ISP proxy servers
Description
IPs sourced from real residential devices on home networks.
IPs come from data centers and are not associated with ISPs.
IPs from mobile devices connected to cellular networks (3G/4G/5G).
IPs are hosted in datacenters, registered under ISPs.
Benefits
They provide high anonymity and are less likely to be blocked, making them perfect for tasks that require high authenticity.
Affordable and lightning-fast, they're built for tasks where speed matters more than anonymity.
They mimic authentic mobile user traffic, so websites are less likely to block them.
They provide datacenter speed with residential credibility, which means fewer blocks and CAPTCHAs.
Use cases
Ideal for collecting web data, conducting market research, and avoiding IP bans.
Designed for tasks like running automated tests, operating multiple accounts, cybersecurity, and general browsing activities.
Perfect for verifying mobile ads, testing apps, and accessing content exclusive to mobile users.
Ideal for speed-dependent projects: streaming services, account management, and price monitoring.
Pay for
GBs
GBs or IPs
GBs
GBs or IPs
Compare Decodo to your current provider
Select a provider below to see a side-by-side breakdown of features, pricing, and performance versus Decodo.
Discover why users love Decodo
Don't just take our word – check what our 135K+ users & industry experts say about us.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Techradar
The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.
Top Scraping APIs and Proxies
Try quality proxy and scraping infrastructure for free.
14-day money-back option