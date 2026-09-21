Proxies for LLM Training: How to Collect Web Data at Scale

Rate limiting is per-origin and non-uniform . For example, a crawl spanning 50K different domains for the 3.125M fetches in the example above hits 50K independently tuned rate limiters, so there is no safe request rate across a broad crawl and breaking rate limits stalls your crawling process.

. For example, a crawl spanning 50K different domains for the 3.125M fetches in the example above hits 50K independently tuned rate limiters, so there is no safe request rate across a broad crawl and breaking rate limits stalls your crawling process. Progressive degradation . This is a dangerous factor because it happens quietly. Here, the websites serve cached responses to your requests, including truncated pages, empty pages that return a 200 response, and so on. This is because the site flags your IP after it receives enough requests from you.

. This is a dangerous factor because it happens quietly. Here, the websites serve cached responses to your requests, including truncated pages, empty pages that return a 200 response, and so on. This is because the site flags your IP after it receives enough requests from you. Geographic gating . Some sites gate content when requests don't come from the home region. So, they block or serve a different version of such data, for example, regional news, forums, and public content.

. Some sites gate content when requests don't come from the home region. So, they block or serve a different version of such data, for example, regional news, forums, and public content. The compounding costs of restarts. Because you often restart your LLM training data collection process due to one or more of the above, the site's anti-bot layer flags your IP as suspicious, and anti-bot mechanisms like CAPTCHAs begin to appear, which frustrates your collection process, not to mention the time and cost wasted on already fetched pages before failure.

For a deeper coverage of fingerprinting and behavioral detection, check out our guide on bypassing anti-bot systems. Also, if you are new to the concept of AI training, start from our guide on what AI training data is and where it comes from.

What a proxy actually does in an LLM data pipeline

A proxy in an LLM training pipeline is a request router. It sits between your crawler and the target site and spreads fetches across a pool of IP addresses, so no single address racks up enough requests to get flagged. That's the whole job. It doesn't parse HTML, and it doesn't decide what to keep.

The pool does the routing work. Each request goes out through one of thousands, sometimes millions, of addresses in the pool, instead of leaving from your crawler's own IP. A site that rate-limits after 2,000 requests from one address might never notice 2,000 requests spread across 2,000 different ones.

Session control is a separate decision from rotation. Some targets require a fresh exit IP address for every request. Others need a sticky session, meaning the same IP address is retained for a stretch, because the target ties a login or a paginated result set to a single IP address. Switching mid-flow logs you out or resets the page count. Use sticky sessions for any target that requires a login or pagination, and rotate IP addresses everywhere else.

Geographic exit selection determines which country or, with some providers, which city, a request appears to come from. A site that serves a different homepage to a request from a Berlin IP than to one from a Chicago IP address is effectively handing your crawler two different documents. Proxy providers maintain separate proxy pools by region to meet your project's needs.