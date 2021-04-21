Data Collection
The process of data collection is vital in all kinds of industries. It helps businesses learn about the market, know their customers better and adapt to their needs. Data collection can be automated by scraping a set target. It’s extra useful for analyzing business competition, records, trends, and other data.
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How an Amazon Proxy Helps Scrapers and Analysts
Amazon is a dominant retail force. Many smaller businesses either work under Amazon’s brand or try to compete with it. Your business cannot go up against Amazon in terms of pricing data that you have access to. Marketing agencies often rely on scraping Amazon prices to gather data on relevant products. Nevertheless, this approach is risky, because it goes against Amazon’s terms of service. The online retail giant’s system is also very vigilant to outright ban any visitors that try scraping techniques. This is why you need an Amazon proxy server to scrape it successfully.
James Keenan
Last updated: May 29, 2021
5 min read
Looking for a Selenium proxy?
Selenium is the perfect web development and testing tool. It lets you use every major browser and access any site or service you want to test. This versatility makes Selenium indispensable for more than just testing. For example, you can use Selenium with Python to scrape websites. Of course, you will need a proxy service to not get blocked. This is why we are doing this short introduction about how a Selenium proxy network can help you.
James Keenan
Last updated: May 28, 2021
5 min read
Scrapy vs BeautifulSoup – Which is Better for You?
Scrapy and BeautifulSoup are two extremely popular Python-based tools that will enable you to scrape the web. Ah, and they’re free and open-source! So if you’re thinking of building a scraper, you might be a bit lost between the two options.
Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. This blog post will compare these two tools by looking over their main fors and againsts. Ready? Let’s go!
James Keenan
Last updated: May 27, 2021
10 min read
Are there unscrapable websites?
Web scraping is a well-known technique for extracting data from various websites. The presumption is that you can scrape any data if it is publicly available. So are there any unscrapable websites?
I have to share the good news with you – technically, all of them are scrapable if you know how to do it. The thing is that some are harder to crack than others. Certain webmasters can be very anxious and overly protective of their content. They try to guard it by using various anti-scraping techniques and tools. It’s understandable but quite tricky.
You see, the internet has its own set of rules, and if you’re able to access data publicly, you can easily collect it too. Of course, you should abide by the laws concerning copyright protection if you publish your findings.
Mariam Nakani
Last updated: May 07, 2021
4 min read
Is It Legal to Scrape Amazon?
Have you ever woken up all sweaty in the middle of the night with one question in mind: have I done something wrong by scraping Amazon? Well, you can answer this question in several ways. The good news is that they don’t necessarily give you a one-way ticket to scraping prison!
Just a quick heads up – this article is for informational purposes only and it doesn’t constitute legal advice.
James Keenan
Last updated: Apr 21, 2021
3 min read