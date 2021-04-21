Data Collection

If you're fresh-new to data scraping, you may not be familiar with selectors yet. Let us introduce ya – selectors are objects that find and return web items on a page. These pieces are an essential part of a scraper, as they affect your tests' outcome, efficiency, and speed.

Yep, understanding the idea of a selector isn't that complicated. Finding the right selector itself might be. To be honest, even the two languages that define them, XPath and CSS, have their own pros and cons. So it can quickly become a headache to choose one of them. But here's some good news – we're here to help! Let's explore it together.