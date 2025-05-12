If you need a bunch of images and the thought of saving them one by one already feels tedious, you're not alone. This can be especially draining when you're preparing a dataset for a machine learning project. The good news is that web scraping makes the whole process faster and far more manageable by letting you collect large quantities of images in just a few steps. In this blog post, we'll walk you through a straightforward way to grab images from a static website. We'll use Python, a few handy libraries, and proxies to keep things running smoothly.