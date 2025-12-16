How to Scrape Wikipedia: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Troubleshooting common issues

Wikipedia constantly updates its layout, and network issues occur. Here are the most common errors and their fixes.

1. AttributeError: 'NoneType' object has no attribute 'text'

The cause: Your script tried to find an element (like the infobox), but it didn't exist on that page.

The fix: Our code handles this with if not box: return None. Always check if an element exists before accessing its .text property (read more about handling Python errors).

2. HTTP Error 429: Too Many Requests

The cause: You're hitting Wikipedia too fast with requests.

The fix: Increase your delay. Change time.sleep(1.5) to time.sleep(3) in your loop. If the error persists, you'll need proxy rotation to distribute requests across multiple IP addresses (which requires additional infrastructure or a proxy service).

3. Empty CSVs or JSON files

The cause: Wikipedia likely changed a CSS class name (e.g., infobox became information-box).

The fix: Open the page in your browser, press F12, and re-inspect the element to see the new class name. Update your selector in wiki_scraper.py.

Limitations of DIY scraping

Your Python script is powerful, but running it from your local machine has constraints. As you scale from scraping 10 pages to 10,000, you'll face these challenges:

IP blocks. Wikipedia monitors traffic volume. Sending too many requests from a single IP risks getting blocked entirely. Maintenance overhead. Wikipedia updates its HTML structure occasionally. When they do, your selectors will break, requiring code updates. Speed vs. detection. Scraping faster requires parallel requests (threading), but parallel requests increase the chance of being flagged by anti-bot systems .

Tools like Claude or ChatGPT can help you write and debug scrapers faster through AI-assisted coding, but they don't solve infrastructure challenges like IP rotation or scaling. This is where developers often switch to managed solutions.

For enterprise-scale data collection, developers often switch to web scraping APIs.

The Decodo solution

The Decodo Web Scraping API handles the complexity we just built. Instead of managing sessions, retries, and parsers yourself, you send a request to the API, and it handles the infrastructure.

Key features:

Structured data is returned automatically (you can easily convert extracted HTML to Markdown).

Automatic rotation through residential proxies to bypass blocks.

to bypass blocks. Maintenance handled by Decodo when HTML changes.

Handles proxy management and CAPTCHAs.

Scale to millions of pages without local bandwidth constraints.

Direct Markdown output without writing converters.

Implementation example

The Decodo dashboard generates code instantly in cURL, Node.js, or Python.

You can check the Markdown box and enable JS Rendering if the page is dynamic. You can also configure advanced parameters (like proxy location, device type, and more).

For Python, click the Python tab in the dashboard to generate the exact code. Here's the implementation: