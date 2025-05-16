AI-Ready Proxy & Scraping Solutions
The most efficient way to test, launch, and scale your web data projects.
<0.2s. avg. speed
125M+ IPs
99.99% uptime
195+ locations
LLM-compatible
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Start collecting data with the right solution, fast
Choose from proxies, scraping APIs, or Site Unblocker, built for quick onboarding and automation-friendly workflows.
What is a proxy?
A proxy acts as an intermediary between your device and the internet. As traffic is routed through alternative IPs, you’re avoiding geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, and IP blocks, unlocking access to any target with maximum anonymity.
Residential proxies
from $2/GB
Static residential proxies
from $0.27/IP
Mobile proxies
from $2.25/GB
Datacenter proxies
from $0.020/IP
Site Unblocker
from $0.95/1K req
What is Scraping API?
Web Scraping API
from $0.09/1K req
Fast Search API
price upon request
Video Downloader
from $0.08/GB
AI Parser
free
MCP server
free
Discover ethically-sourced IPs worldwide
Access 125M+ proxy IPs across 195+ countries. Use state-, country-, city-, and ASN-level targeting for restriction-free web data collection and market research.
Learn with Knowledge Hub
Find advanced scraping tutorials, proxy setup, and integration guides.
Start building AI-ready data pipelines
Power your LLMs, agents, and analytics pipelines with real-time, structured data – without the setup headaches.
AI Parser
Turn messy HTML into structured JSON with a single prompt – perfect for powering AI models, analytics dashboards, or any workflow that needs clean, ready-to-use data.
MCP server
Connect AI models and agents directly to Decodo’s scraping tools – enabling real-time browsing, scraping, and data delivery inside your AI workflows.
Markdown output
Get clean, developer-friendly outputs in Markdown – ideal for documentation, Jupyter notebooks, and AI pipelines that need human-readable and machine-parseable results.
n8n integration
Plug Decodo (formerly Smartproxy) into your automation stack with our official n8n node – build no-code AI workflows that scrape, parse, and deliver data in minutes.
Discover how our solutions power your use cases
From AI model training to SEO monitoring and ad verification, our products adapt to your needs with scale, precision targeting, and anti-block resilience built in.
Artificial intelligence
Fuel AI models with clean, structured training data. Use high-speed proxies, AI Parser, and Scraping APIs to automate large-scale data pipelines without hitting CAPTCHAs or geo-blocks. Learn more
Multi-accounting
Run and manage unlimited eCommerce or social accounts safely. Sticky proxies and session control help avoid bans while keeping each profile separate. Learn more
Price aggregation
Track competitor and market prices in real time. Our proxies and Web Scraping API deliver localized, accurate data to power smarter pricing models and dashboards. Learn more
SEO marketing
Audit SERPs and localized content at scale. Combine proxies with our Web Scraping API to monitor keyword rankings, backlinks, and page performance across regions. Learn more
Web scraping
Collect public web data at scale with zero hassle. Decodo’s (formerly Smartproxy) Site Unblocker and Web Scraping API handle CAPTCHAs, IP bans, and JavaScript rendering for reliable data delivery. Learn more
AdTech
Validate ad placement, monitor competitors, and fight fraud. Top-quality proxies with precise geo-targeting ensure accurate ad testing across devices and locations. Learn more
Get free tools to power up your data collection
Use our complimentary solutions to simplify setup, manage sessions, and speed up testing without writing a single line of code.
Learn what people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Techradar
The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.
Smartproxy is now Decodo
Our evolution from proxy infrastructure to a complete data access and automation platform called for a new name. The same trusted team and solutions you've relied on since 2018 are now part of Decodo, delivering even better tools for your web data projects.
Read our blog
Build knowledge on our solutions, or pick up some bright ideas for your next project.
Most recent
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Last updated: Jun 04, 2026
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Web scraping is the art of extracting data from websites, and it's become a go-to tool for developers, data analysts, and startup teams. While Google gets most of the spotlight, scraping Bing search results can be a smart move, especially for regional insights or less saturated SERPs. In this guide, we'll show you how to scrape Bing using Python with tools like Requests, Beautiful Soup, and Playwright.
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How to Scrape YouTube Search Results: Complete Guide
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AI Data Mapping 101: How It Works and Why It Matters
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AI Training Data: Definition, Sources & Best Practices
After years of progress, AI has gotten a lot better at acting like human thinking. Whether that’s in machine learning, robotics, natural language processing (NLP), or training AI agents. But one thing still holds true – AI is only as good as the data it learns from. In this post, we’ll look at why high-quality training data matters so much when building strong AI systems.
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How to Save Your Scraped Data
Web scraping without proper data storage wastes your time and effort. You spend hours gathering valuable information, only to lose it when your terminal closes or your script crashes. This guide will teach you multiple storage methods, from CSV files to databases, with practical examples you can implement immediately to keep your data safe.
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How to Run Python Code in Terminal
The terminal might seem intimidating at first, but it's one of the most powerful tools for Python development. The terminal gives you direct control over your Python environment for such tasks as running scripts, managing packages, or debugging code. In this guide, we'll walk you through everything you need to know about using Python in the terminal, from basic commands to advanced troubleshooting techniques.
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Random IP Address: Examples, Use Cases, Risks, and Alternatives
From web scraping to getting around geo-blocks, IPs play a huge role in how the internet works behind the scenes. But there’s a flip side – using a free or random IP from a sketchy provider can cause way more trouble than you’d expect. It can break compliance rules, mess with your data, or even lead to bigger operational and reputational problems. Dive into this article to learn more about the risks of random IP addresses.
Kotryna Ragaišytė
Last updated: Aug 19, 2025
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Top 10 MCPs for AI Workflows in 2026
MCP has shifted from niche adoption to widespread use, with major platforms like OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google supporting it natively. Public directories now feature thousands of MCP servers from community developers and vendors, covering everything from developer tools to business solutions.
In this guide, you'll learn what MCP is and why it matters for real-world AI agents, which 10 MCP servers are currently most useful, and how to safely choose and combine MCPs for your setup.
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What Is Janitor AI? Features, Pricing, and Use Cases Guide
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How to Bypass Google CAPTCHA: Expert Scraping Guide 2026
Scraping Google can quickly turn frustrating when you're repeatedly met with CAPTCHA challenges. Google's CAPTCHA system is notoriously advanced, but it’s not impossible to avoid. In this guide, we’ll explain how to bypass Google CAPTCHA verification reliably, why steering clear of Selenium is critical, and what tools and techniques actually work in 2026.
Dominykas Niaura
Last updated: Apr 08, 2026
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How to Scrape Google Lens: A Step-By-Step Guide
Google Lens has revolutionized how we interact with visual content – it allows users to search the web using images rather than text queries. This powerful visual search engine can identify objects, text, landmarks, products, and much more from uploaded images. In this guide, we'll explore the types of data that can be scraped from Google Lens, examine various methods for extracting this information, and demonstrate how to efficiently collect visual search results using our Web Scraping API.
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Last updated: Jul 24, 2025
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