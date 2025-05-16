MCP has shifted from niche adoption to widespread use, with major platforms like OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google supporting it natively. Public directories now feature thousands of MCP servers from community developers and vendors, covering everything from developer tools to business solutions.

In this guide, you'll learn what MCP is and why it matters for real-world AI agents, which 10 MCP servers are currently most useful, and how to safely choose and combine MCPs for your setup.