Smartproxy is now Decodo

AI-Ready Proxy & Scraping Solutions

The most efficient way to test, launch, and scale your web data projects.

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    <0.2s. avg. speed

  • Subscription plan interface showing selectable plans on the left and a settings panel on the right; the user is prompted to connect Telegram before activating a free trial.

    125M+ IPs

  • Subscription plan interface showing selectable plans on the left and a settings panel on the right; the user is prompted to connect Telegram before activating a free trial.

    99.99% uptime

  • Subscription plan interface showing selectable plans on the left and a settings panel on the right; the user is prompted to connect Telegram before activating a free trial.

    195+ locations

  • Subscription plan interface showing selectable plans on the left and a settings panel on the right; the user is prompted to connect Telegram before activating a free trial.

    LLM-compatible

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Start collecting data with the right solution, fast

Choose from proxies, scraping APIs, or Site Unblocker, built for quick onboarding and automation-friendly workflows.

What is a proxy?

A proxy acts as an intermediary between your device and the internet. As traffic is routed through alternative IPs, you’re avoiding geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, and IP blocks, unlocking access to any target with maximum anonymity.

Residential proxies

from $2/GB

Real household IP addresses connected to local networks, offering genuine residential locations and user-like behavior. Learn more

Start free trial

Static residential proxies

from $0.27/IP

ISP-issued static IPs from premium ASNs that combine residential authenticity with datacenter-like stability. Learn more

Start free trial

Mobile proxies

from $2.25/GB

Real smartphone IPs from 3G/4G/5G carrier networks, providing genuine mobile traffic footprints. Learn more

Start free trial

Datacenter proxies

from $0.020/IP

High-speed IP addresses from enterprise-grade data centers, offering lightning-fast response times. Learn more

Start free trial

Site Unblocker

from $0.95/1K req

An advanced proxy solution engineered to bypass anti-bot defenses and automatically handle CAPTCHAs or IP bans. Learn more

Start free trial

What is Scraping API?

Our All-in-One Scraping API lets you collect web data at scale without managing multiple tools - it combines Web Scraping API, eCommerce Scraping API, SERP Scraping API, and Social Media Scraping API into one streamlined solution.

Web Scraping API

from $0.09/1K req

Extract structured data from any website – without CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, or complex setup. Learn more

Start free plan

Fast Search API

price upon request

Retrieve structured search results at scale with ultra-low latency and built-in anti-blocking. Learn more

Contact sales

Video Downloader

from $0.08/GB

Seamlessly download YouTube videos and audio at scale for analysis, archiving, or AI dataset creation. Learn more

Contact sales

AI Parser

free

Instantly turn any website’s HTML into structured data. Simply describe what you need and get clean JSON results, no coding required. Learn more

Start for free

MCP server

free

Give your AI agents, LLMs, and tools the power to browse the web, fetch real-time results, and analyze the latest data. Learn more

Learn more

Discover ethically-sourced IPs worldwide

Access 125M+ proxy IPs across 195+ countries. Use state-, country-, city-, and ASN-level targeting for restriction-free web data collection and market research.

Explore all locations
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United States

16.1M+ IPs

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United Kingdom

5M+ IPs

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Netherlands

870K+ IPs

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Germany

5.6M+ IPs

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Canada

3.1M+ IPs

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France

4.6M+ IPs

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Learn with Knowledge Hub

Find advanced scraping tutorials, proxy setup, and integration guides.

Learn more

Start building AI-ready data pipelines

Power your LLMs, agents, and analytics pipelines with real-time, structured data – without the setup headaches.

AI Parser

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Turn messy HTML into structured JSON with a single prompt – perfect for powering AI models, analytics dashboards, or any workflow that needs clean, ready-to-use data.

MCP server

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Connect AI models and agents directly to Decodo’s scraping tools – enabling real-time browsing, scraping, and data delivery inside your AI workflows.

Markdown output

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Get clean, developer-friendly outputs in Markdown – ideal for documentation, Jupyter notebooks, and AI pipelines that need human-readable and machine-parseable results.

n8n integration

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Plug Decodo (formerly Smartproxy) into your automation stack with our official n8n node – build no-code AI workflows that scrape, parse, and deliver data in minutes.

Discover how our solutions power your use cases

From AI model training to SEO monitoring and ad verification, our products adapt to your needs with scale, precision targeting, and anti-block resilience built in.

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Artificial intelligence

Fuel AI models with clean, structured training data. Use high-speed proxies, AI Parser, and Scraping APIs to automate large-scale data pipelines without hitting CAPTCHAs or geo-blocks. Learn more

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Multi-accounting

Run and manage unlimited eCommerce or social accounts safely. Sticky proxies and session control help avoid bans while keeping each profile separate. Learn more

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Price aggregation

Track competitor and market prices in real time. Our proxies and Web Scraping API deliver localized, accurate data to power smarter pricing models and dashboards. Learn more

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SEO marketing

Audit SERPs and localized content at scale. Combine proxies with our Web Scraping API to monitor keyword rankings, backlinks, and page performance across regions. Learn more

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Web scraping

Collect public web data at scale with zero hassle. Decodo’s (formerly Smartproxy) Site Unblocker and Web Scraping API handle CAPTCHAs, IP bans, and JavaScript rendering for reliable data delivery. Learn more

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AdTech

Validate ad placement, monitor competitors, and fight fraud. Top-quality proxies with precise geo-targeting ensure accurate ad testing across devices and locations. Learn more

Learn what people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.

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Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

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Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

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A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

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Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Smartproxy is now Decodo

Our evolution from proxy infrastructure to a complete data access and automation platform called for a new name. The same trusted team and solutions you've relied on since 2018 are now part of Decodo, delivering even better tools for your web data projects.

Learn about our evolution

Read our blog

Build knowledge on our solutions, or pick up some bright ideas for your next project.

Most recent

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NEW
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C++ Web Scraping: A Practical Guide for Performance-Critical Projects

C++ web scraping is the process of sending HTTP requests from a C++ program, retrieving HTML or other structured responses, and parsing the data using libraries such as libcurlCPRlibxml2, or pugixml. It's most useful in scraping workloads where CPU efficiency, memory control, predictable latency, or direct integration with an existing C++ system matter more than quick setup. That makes it a practical option for performance-critical pipelines, but a heavier one to build and maintain. The real question isn't whether C++ can scrape the web. It's whether that extra control is worth the extra engineering work.
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Random IP Address: Examples, Use Cases, Risks, and Alternatives

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How to Bypass Google CAPTCHA: Expert Scraping Guide 2026

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Last updated: Apr 08, 2026

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Read blog

Start Your Web Scraping and Proxy Journey

Seamlessly test, launch, and scale your data collection projects with reliable, easy-to-use, and affordable proxy infrastructure.

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14-day money-back option

Control scraping power and cost per request without overpaying on simple targets - try new Scraping API.

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