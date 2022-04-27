Data Collection
The process of data collection is vital in all kinds of industries. It helps businesses learn about the market, know their customers better and adapt to their needs. Data collection can be automated by scraping a set target. It’s extra useful for analyzing business competition, records, trends, and other data.
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Scrape Discogs Marketplace with Python: A Step-By-Step Tutorial
Online marketplaces are beloved for offering everything from items we don’t need to treasures we didn’t know we were missing. For music lovers and collectors, Discogs stands out as the go-to destination – think of it as the IMDb of music records. Whether you're analyzing vinyl market trends, tracking the value of rare releases, or building a personal archive, Discogs is an unmatched resource. In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to scrape Discogs using Python, step by step, to unlock the data behind the music.
Dominykas Niaura
Last updated: Jun 19, 2024
10 min read
Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative (EWDCI) Publishes a Q&A with Decodo CEO Vytautas Savickas
Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative (EWDCI), an international consortium of web data aggregation business leaders whose co-founder is Decodo, has recently published an insightful Q&A session with our CEO, Vytautas Savickas.
Last updated: Jun 19, 2024
2 min read
Parsing XML in Python – The Ultimate Guide
Standards are a means to clear and define communication between people and things in the world. For example, the human language, USB sockets on computers, or the fact that you must add cereal before pouring milk. When it comes to computer applications and systems, one standard stands out above the rest as the most popular choice for developers – XML (eXtensible Markup Language). In this article, we’ll explore how you can parse data from XML files using Python’s built-in libraries, see the best methods to do so, and understand the importance of effectively reading information.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Last updated: Feb 28, 2024
13 min read
Python Errors and Exceptions: An Ultimate Guide to Different Types and Solutions
In this article, we’ll explore the different kinds of errors and exceptions, what causes them, and provide solutions to solving them. No more headaches and cursing your code until it gets scared and starts working – master the language of Python to understand precisely what it wants from you.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Last updated: Feb 05, 2024
6 min read
Decodo Web Scraping Webinar: Save Your Team’s Time and Costs
Does web scraping take too much of your and your team's time? Struggling to balance efficiency with cost-effectiveness? Well, we’ve got great news for all you tech enthusiasts! Decodo hosted an exclusive webinar: “Web Scraping Efficiently: Save Your Team’s Time and Costs”.
By registering via the link above, you can replay the webinar for free. From seamless tool integration to savvy scraping practices, join us and improve your team’s approach by boosting productivity and cutting costs.
Vilius Sakutis
Last updated: Nov 23, 2023
5 min read
Solving the Facebook Error: Session Expired
Facebook is like a dinosaur that’s yet to go extinct. Founded in 2004, it’s still part of 1.9 billion people’s daily lives worldwide. And do you know what disrupts daily life like nothing else? Technical glitches. One such frustrating issue that Facebook users sometimes encounter is the Session Expired error.
In this blog post, let’s shed light on this Facebook error: what does it mean, what causes it, and what are some practical solutions to resolve it, whether you’re just browsing Facebook or scraping its data.
Ella Moore
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
5 min read
We Released Site Unblocker!
Look no further, buddy. A powerful tool for gathering public data is already here. Say hi to our newly launched product – Site Unblocker!
Mariam Nakani
Last updated: Jun 27, 2023
3 min read
Decodo Webinar: Web Scraping: How to Successfully Collect Public Data in 2023
Wanna scrape web data but keep running into obstacles? Collecting web data in 2023 sure requires extensive knowledge. Websites are armed with smart antibots, few suspicious moves, and an IP ban is knocking on your door. That's why Decodo is hosting a free webinar filled with tips about successful scraping in 2023
Ella Moore
Last updated: May 12, 2023
2 min read
It’s Happening! The First Dedicated Social Media Scraping API in the Market
Folks, we have some exciting news for you today. We just released the first dedicated Social Media Scraping API in the market. Woot woot!
This all-in-one solution is designed to simplify real-time and on-demand data collection at scale. Yup, no worries about managing proxies, several scrapers, and parsers – we handle it all for you, so you can focus on the data insights you seek.
Mariam Nakani
Last updated: Feb 28, 2023
3 min read
What Is SERP Analysis And How To Do It?
SERP (Search Engine Results Page) analysis involves examining search engine results for specific keywords to understand website rankings. It helps identify the content, format, and optimization strategies used by top-ranking pages and uncovers opportunities for improving rankings. In this blog post, we’re exploring what SERP analysis is, how to conduct it, and how it can help you.
James Keenan
Last updated: Feb 20, 2023
7 min read
How to Scrape Google Without Getting Blocked
Nowadays, web scraping is essential for any business interested in gaining a competitive edge. It allows quick and efficient data extraction from a variety of sources and acts as an integral step toward advanced business and marketing strategies.
If done responsibly, web scraping rarely leads to any issues. But if you don’t follow data scraping best practices, you become more likely to get blocked. Thus, we’re here to share with you practical ways to avoid blocks while scraping Google.
James Keenan
Last updated: Feb 20, 2023
8 min read
Gathering Amazon Data | Best Tools and Practices
At Decodo, we’re always cookin’ up new ways to make scraping a breeze. Starting from eCommerce Scraping API to our most recent creation — Web scraping API. And don’t let anyone tell you that proxies and scraping are as complicated as rocket science. It could actually be a rather simple (and sometimes even fun) process!
But let’s be real, even the top guns extracting data from eCommerce giants like Amazon might get those pesky CAPTCHAs or worse — IP ban. Luckily, we’re offering a complete toolbox that will help you hop around the geo-restrictions, avoid errors & bans and get that sweet 100% success rate with ready-to-digest data.
Mariam Nakani
Last updated: Feb 02, 2023
1 min read
Unbeatable Instagram Profile Scraper: Social Media Scraping API
An Instagram profile scraper allows you to gather public Instagram profile data. Instead of building a scraper yourself, use our Social Media Scraping API. In this blog post, you’ll get Python code samples for real-time and on-demand data collection at a 100% success rate. Avoid blocks and errors and scrape with a shielded IP – check out this game-changing scraping tool and follow our step-by-step guide on how to set it up!
Mariam Nakani
Last updated: Jan 11, 2023
5 min read
How a Residential Proxy Network Helps to Scrape Amazon
The American company Amazon and its founder (the second richest and possibly the first most disliked person in the world) don’t need long introductions. Today Amazon is a giant in e-commerce, cloud storage, digital streaming, artificial intelligence, logistics, etc.
We’ll focus on the e-commerce side of Amazon. Simply put, it’s the world’s leading online retailer. According to certain statistics, 90% of shoppers compare the price and quality of a product on Amazon even if they find it on another website. So if you’re a seller, you’ll be interested in following the trends on Amazon to be able to adapt to the market.
In this article, we’ll go over the benefits of scraping Amazon and how to do it right.
Ella Moore
Last updated: Sep 23, 2022
5 min read
Python Tutorial: Scraping Telegram with Datacenter Proxies
Social media scraping can look like a tough nut to crack due to strong anti-bot systems. Gladly, it’s not a rule, at least in Telegram’s case. This platform supports various Telegram bot automation, making the scraping process easier.
There’re a lot of ready-built solutions for that, but you can easily make one yourself with a bit of coding and the Telegram API. Yes, this platform even has its own API! Dope, innit?
Ella Moore
Last updated: Aug 31, 2022
11 min read
How to Scrape YouTube Search Results With Web Scraping API
OK, OK. You prolly know it already, but let us remind ya. YouTube is a site that allows users to upload, watch, and interact with videos. Since 2005, it has become the MVP platform for various things – starting from storing fav clips or songs and ending with marketing for companies to promote their products.
Hundreds of hours of content are uploaded to YouTube every minute. It means it’s impossible to scrape the search results manually, well, unless you're a superhero. Fortunately, we have great news – our Web Scraping API can do the job for ya.
Mariam Nakani
Last updated: Aug 12, 2022
3 min read
Manage Your Business Reputation with SERP Scraping API
A widely available internet leaves the door open for people to find information about everything. For example, everyone can check a business's online presence before trusting it. So, everything that could be found online about your brand helps your potential audience evaluate if you’re legit.
Statistics only prove that – 9 out of 10 online shoppers admit that reviews influence their buying decisions. It stands to reason – checking unbiased opinions helps avoid low-value products and potential scams. And who wants that? So, for businesses analyzing their customers’ reviews becomes a not-to-miss-out factor.
However, reviews are just one part of the game. Brand reputation management consists of various elements that form the customers' perception of the company. If it’s still a gray area for you, this blog post could be your starting point.
Ella Moore
Last updated: Jun 20, 2022
7 min read
How Can Businesses Benefit from Alternative Data Collection?
Data is the new oil, which helps drive businesses and make better-informed decisions. For a long time, companies relied on traditional data (usually gathered internally or from official sources) to predict overall market trends, analyze competitors, and understand customer behavior.
However, alternative data has become the new cool, which can aid almost any business, investors, financial institutions, or just simple people like you and me. And with proper proxies, gathering such data is a piece of cake.
James Keenan
Last updated: Apr 27, 2022
10 min read