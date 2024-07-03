Data Collection

Did you know that businesses worldwide generate approximately 2.5 quintillion bytes of data every day? That's a staggering amount of information! But here's the catch – not all of this data is clean, accurate, or reliable. In fact, studies suggest that up to 40% of business data is flawed.

This is where the concept of data cleaning comes into play. Understanding data cleaning and its importance can help businesses ensure their data is accurate, reliable, and ready for insightful analysis.