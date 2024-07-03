Data Collection
The process of data collection is vital in all kinds of industries. It helps businesses learn about the market, know their customers better and adapt to their needs. Data collection can be automated by scraping a set target. It’s extra useful for analyzing business competition, records, trends, and other data.
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Playwright Web Scraping: A Practical Tutorial
Web scraping can feel like directing a play without a script – unpredictable and chaotic. That’s where Playwright steps in: a powerful, headless browser automation tool that makes scraping modern, dynamic websites smoother than ever. In this practical tutorial, you’ll learn how to use Playwright to reliably extract data from any web page.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Last updated: Jan 13, 2025
8 min read
How to Scrape Amazon ASIN
Imagine you want to collect ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Numbers) for all the products that appear on Amazon after searching for a specific item. This can be incredibly useful for tasks like market research, competitor analysis, or managing your own product listings. With our Amazon scraper, you can easily gather these ASINs directly from the search results, making the data collection process quick and efficient. In this guide, we’ll show you how to use our ready-made Amazon scraper to extract ASINs and explain how this information can benefit your business.
Dominykas Niaura
Last updated: Dec 03, 2024
7 min read
Why the Biggest Black Friday Discounts Aren’t Always the Best Deals
Only 2% of discounted products are cheapest on Black Friday, but why are so many people still crazed about buying something? Since the first big Black Friday, this shopping festival got the tag as the best day to buy various items in brick-and-mortar and online stores. However, with record sales every year and growing competition, retailers have started to employ advanced strategies during this shopping season, making many of these deals not as valuable as they might appear.
Benediktas Kazlauskas
Last updated: Nov 19, 2024
6 min read
How to Scrape Amazon Prices
Amazon is the ultimate shopping platform, serving as a vast database of current, competitive pricing information. For anyone looking to track eCommerce prices, explore trends, or gain insights for competitive analysis, scraping Amazon prices is a powerful way to gather such data. In this guide on how to scrape Amazon prices, we’ll dive into the essential methods and tools available to help you gather pricing data and keep an eye on the latest deals and price changes.
Dominykas Niaura
Last updated: Nov 15, 2024
8 min read
How to Scrape Google Images: A Step-By-Step Guide
Google Images is arguably the first place anyone uses to find photographs, paintings, illustrations, and any other visual files on the internet. Its vast repository of visual content has become an essential tool for users worldwide. In this guide, we'll delve into the types of data that can be scraped from Google Images, explore the various methods for scraping this information, and demonstrate how to efficiently collect image data using our Web Scraping API.
Dominykas Niaura
Last updated: Oct 28, 2024
7 min read
How to Use LLM for Data Analysis: Supercharge Your Data in 5 Steps
Leveraging large language models (LLMs) for data analysis revolutionizes how we extract insights and make informed decisions. These advanced AI tools can process vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and generate meaningful interpretations with remarkable accuracy and efficiency. If you want to effectively support your business, knowing how to use LLM for data analysis is essential.
Last updated: Oct 10, 2024
4 min read
What Is Data Cleaning and Why Is It Important?
Did you know that businesses worldwide generate approximately 2.5 quintillion bytes of data every day? That's a staggering amount of information! But here's the catch – not all of this data is clean, accurate, or reliable. In fact, studies suggest that up to 40% of business data is flawed.
This is where the concept of data cleaning comes into play. Understanding data cleaning and its importance can help businesses ensure their data is accurate, reliable, and ready for insightful analysis.
Last updated: Oct 10, 2024
4 min read
How to Scrape Products from eCommerce Sites: The Ultimate Guide
Since there are over 2.14 billion online shoppers worldwide, understanding how to scrape products from eCommerce websites can give you a competitive edge and help you find relevant data to drive your business forward. In this article, we’ll discuss the 4 fundamental steps to scraping eCommerce sites and how to avoid some of the most common pitfalls.
Last updated: Oct 02, 2024
4 min read
How to Check if a Website Allows Scraping: Expert Insights
Web scraping is a powerful technique used by businesses and researchers to extract data from websites. Whether you're trying to gather valuable market insights or simply looking to automate repetitive tasks, web scraping can be a game-changer. In this article, we'll explore how you can determine if a website allows scraping.
Martin Ganchev
Last updated: Oct 01, 2024
5 min read
How to Resell Proxies: Step-By-Step Guide for Reseller Success
The global proxy market is projected to reach a staggering $6 billion by 2025. That's right – proxies have become an essential tool in the digital world, and reselling proxies can be a lucrative business opportunity.
Whether you're an entrepreneur looking for a side hustle or a tech enthusiast wanting to make some extra cash, this comprehensive guide will walk you through everything you need to know about how reselling proxies works.
Last updated: Oct 01, 2024
4 min read
Fatal Error: Reached Heap Limit Allocation Failed - JavaScript Heap Out Of Memory
The "Fatal Error: Reached Heap Limit Allocation Failed - JavaScript Heap Out Of Memory" error might seem like a scary mouthful, but understanding it is crucial for optimizing your application's performance and preventing crashes. Think of the JavaScript heap as a bag: pack it too full, and it’ll split at the seams. The error message is your warning that the bag is overloaded and you must make some room or grab a bigger one. Let’s unpack this issue and find out how to make more room for your data.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Last updated: Aug 26, 2024
5 min read
Dynamic Pricing Index: Fashion Takes the Lead
In our comprehensive eCommerce Dynamic Pricing Index, we delved into the prevalence, frequency, and complexity of dynamic pricing techniques across various product categories. Our analysis reveals fascinating insights, particularly highlighting the fashion sector as a frontrunner in the use of advanced dynamic pricing strategies.
Dominykas Niaura
Last updated: Aug 21, 2024
3 min read
A Must in North America eCommerce: Reviews
When shifting our focus from Europe to North America, particularly the United States, a striking contrast emerges in the eCommerce Maturity Index. While Canada aligns closely with the top performers of Europe, exhibiting similar levels of performance across various dimensions, the United States stands out in two key areas – Reviewing and Investigating.
Dominykas Niaura
Last updated: Aug 21, 2024
2 min read
The Importance of Transparency in Western and Northern Europe
While Europe stands united in striving to provide an excellent eCommerce experience for shoppers around the continent, not all countries perform equally well across all dimensions of the eCommerce Maturity Index. The performance drop is extremely visible in the Investigating dimension, which evaluates how well eCommerce websites provide critical background information about their offerings.
Dominykas Niaura
Last updated: Aug 21, 2024
3 min read
Europe is Setting the Global Standard in eCommerce
When examining the top-ranking countries on the eCommerce Maturity Index, it becomes clear that Europeans are setting the global standard in creating the best experience for their users. Marketplaces in countries such as Belgium, Lithuania, Germany, Sweden, and Spain are at the forefront, demonstrating their ability to provide the most intuitive and user-friendly eCommerce experience.
Dominykas Niaura
Last updated: Aug 21, 2024
2 min read
Turkey, UAE, and India: Dynamic Pricing Leaders
Dynamic pricing, a strategy where prices of products or services are adjusted in real-time based on demand, supply, competitor pricing, and other factors, has become a popular practice in modern-day eCommerce.
Our recently published Dynamic Pricing Index dives deeper into the global landscape of this practice, revealing some intriguing trends. Interestingly, the leading countries in dynamic pricing are not from the traditionally dominant markets of Europe or North America but from the Asian continent. Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India have emerged as the top practitioners of dynamic pricing, with scores well above the global average.
Dominykas Niaura
Last updated: Aug 21, 2024
2 min read
Europe eCommerce: Strong in Experience, Weaker in Dynamic Pricing
While European countries dominate the eCommerce Maturity Index by providing the most holistic eCommerce experience, they’re less advanced in adjusting their pricing strategies according to the buyer’s demand, peak shopping days, and competitors.
Dominykas Niaura
Last updated: Aug 21, 2024
2 min read
Behind the Clicks: Most Scraped Websites of 2024
In 2006, British mathematician Clive Humby coined the phrase "data is the new oil." He pointed out that "much like oil, data holds significant value," meaning that big data’s potential remains untapped without proper structure and refinement. Over the next 18 years, more companies started collecting large amounts of data to get a bird’s eye view of the competition, unlock new growth opportunities, and explore the ever-changing user behavior. And in the AI era, more businesses are exploring the ability to employ robots to do their time-wasting data collection tasks.
Benediktas Kazlauskas
Last updated: Jul 03, 2024
10 min read