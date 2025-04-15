Back to blog
Video: How to Set Up and Use Dedicated ISP Proxies?

Set up your dedicated ISP proxies in no time! Follow this step-by-step Decodo tutorial and learn how to authenticate your proxies, adjust IP settings, use proxies with your code, and track bandwidth statistics.

Feb 19, 2024

What are ISP proxies?

ISP proxies are IPs allocated to a device by an Internet Service Provider (ISP). These proxies are highly advantageous for individuals seeking to browse the internet incognito and execute a wide range of web scraping, SEO, and social media automation tasks.

