Browse Privately with Incognito Proxies

Keep your identity and location hidden from websites and trackers whenever you go online. Connect to 115M+ incognito proxies across 195+ locations with one of the best prices on the market.

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14-day money-back option

115M+

ethically-sourced IPs

195+

locations

<0.2s

response time

99.99%

uptime

3-day

free trial

Trusted by 135K+ businesses:

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What is an incognito proxy?

An incognito proxy is an intermediary that replaces your IP address and location with its own, masking your identity. Residential and ISP IPs are generally the go-to option for incognito proxies.

Unlike private modes built into Chrome or Firefox, which only prevent local save data, incognito proxies actively mask your IP and location from target websites.

How do incognito proxies work?

Incognito proxies route your traffic through an intermediary server, keeping your identity a secret:

  • First, your request goes to Decodo's incognito proxy server.
  • The proxy replaces your real IP with its own and relays the request to the target site.
  • Lastly, the target responds directly to the proxy, which delivers the response back to you.

What does an incognito proxy protect you from?

  • Websites logging your real IP address
  • Geo-restrictions based on your location
  • Network-level surveillance of your browsing activity
  • IP-based personalization that skews content or pricing
  • Cross-site tracking tied to your IP

Compare Decodo's incognito proxies to other products

Decodo incognito proxy

Chrome incognito mode

VPN

Free proxy

Masks your IP

Yes

No

Yes

Unreliable

Hides local browsing history

Yes (no local trace)

Yes

Yes

Partial

IP source

Real residential or ISP addresses

Your own ISP address

Shared VPN server IP

Unknown, likely data center

Geo-targeting

Continent, country, city, ASN & ZIP

None

Server location only

Limited

Session control

Rotating & sticky

N/A

Static until reconnection

None

Protocol support

HTTP(S) & SOCKS5

N/A

OpenVPN or WireGuard

HTTP(S) only

Response speed

<0.6s residential; <0.2s ISP proxies

Native browser speed

100–300ms latency

Unpredictable

Uptime

99.99%

N/A

Varies by provider

Unpredictable

Pool size

115M+ IPs

Single IP (your own)

Varies by provider

Thousands of IPs, often blacklisted

Trial

3-day free trial

Free (built-in)

Often 7–30 days

Free, but unreliable

Why choose Decodo for your incognito browsing?

115M+ residential

Ethically-sourced IPs from real consumer devices

Fast ISP proxies

Premium ISP IPs combining residential trust with datacenter speeds

Down to ASN-level targeting

Choose between continent, country, city, ASN, or ZIP-level precision

Rotating and sticky sessions

Get a fresh IP with every request or hold a consistent identity

HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 support

Works with any browser, app, or tool that supports proxies

Elite anonymity level

No IP and proxy-identifying headers passed to destination sites

99.99% uptime

Infrastructure reliability guaranteed with a vast IP pool

24/7 tech support

Technical support team, plus documentation and a hands-on Discord community available

Try it before you buy it

Claim your 3-day free trial with 100MB and all features

What are incognito proxies used for?

Private browsing

Route traffic through residential proxies to mask your real location when browsing, avoiding IP-based ad targeting and skewed, personalized content.

Learn more

Market research

Collect analytics data on everything from competitor pricing to SERPs without revealing your company’s IP, which may trigger targeted content or inflated prices.

Learn more

Ad verification

Confirm your ads display as intended across target regions. Incognito proxies let you see your ads the way real users do, bypassing cloaking attempts that hide hijacked content.

Learn more

Multi-account management

Set up and manage multiple identities across eCommerce and social media platforms using static IPs that keep every account looking consistent and trustworthy.

Learn more

Brand protection

Detect trademark misuse, counterfeit listings, and unauthorized sellers without altering the bad actors.

Learn more

Which browsers and devices are compatible with incognito proxies?

Decodo proxies work with any browser or device that supports manual proxy configuration or extension-based setup.

Platform

Type

Setup guide

Google Chrome

Desktop browser

Chrome proxy setup, Decodo proxy extension, SwitchyOmega

Mozilla Firefox

Desktop browser

Firefox proxy setup, Firefox proxy add-on, FoxyProxy

Apple Safari

Desktop browser

Safari proxy setup

Windows

Operating system

Windows proxy setup

macOS

Operating system

macOS proxy setup

Android

Mobile

Android proxy setup

iPhone/iOS

Mobile

iPhone proxy setup

How to get started with an incognito proxy?

How do I set up an incognito proxy without writing code?

After signing up for a Decodo account, you will find all the necessary credentials and configuration info in the Proxy Setup tab of your chosen proxy type. Simply copy them into your browser’s proxy settings or extension, and you’re good to go.

Read quick start guide

How do I find my proxy server address?

Your proxy hostname and port are shown in the Decodo dashboard, under the Proxy Setup tab of your chosen proxy type.

Dive deeper

How do I try an incognito proxy for free?

You can claim your 3-day free trial of any proxy type. With it, you get 100MB and access to all Decodo proxy features, including all geo-locations and session control.

Claim free trial

How are incognito proxies priced?

We offer flexible pricing models depending on your proxy of choice:

  • Residential proxies. Pick between a monthly Pay per GB subscription or a Pay As You Go plan.
  • ISP proxies. Shared IPs come with Pay per GB or Pay per IP billing, while dedicated IPs are billed per IP.

Custom plans are also available for enterprise clients, and upgrading your plan as your business scales is as easy as simply picking a higher tier, no reconfiguration required.

You can also try our proxies before you buy them with a 3-day free trial.

Get your free trial

Explore our incognito proxy pricing

2 GB

SAVE 50%

$3.0

/GB

Total:$12$6+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

8 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.75

/GB

Total:$44$22+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial
MOST POPULAR

25 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.6

/GB

Total:$130$65+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

50 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.45

/GB

Total:$245$123+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

100 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.25

/GB

Total:$450$225+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial
PAY AS YOU GO

No commitment

$3.5

/GB

Total:$3.53.5

Buy now

With each plan, you access:

115M+ ethically-sourced IPs

HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support

<0.6s average response time

99.86% success rate

Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions

Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting

Rotating and sticky sessions

#1 response time in the market

Free 24/7 tech support

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

See what our clients and industry experts say about us

135K+ users trust our infrastructure for all their incognito browsing, monitoring, and data collection needs.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Decodo-Highest-User-Adoption-2025-award-by-G2

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

techradar-logo

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway-logo

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag-logo

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Incognito proxy guides and resources

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Scraping emails from a website is essential for lead generation, partner research, and CRM enrichment. However, to reliably scrape emails from a website, you need to handle multiple formats, including mailto links, plain-text addresses, obfuscated strings, and JavaScript-rendered content. This guide shows how to safely build a Python email scraper and scale it into a multi-page crawling workflow.

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Last updated: Apr 20, 2026

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Frequently asked questions

Does an incognito proxy actually hide my IP address?

Yes. Elite and anonymous level incognito proxies hide your real IP address in request headers. Elite proxies don’t mention your real IP, nor the use of a proxy, while anonymous proxies only reveal that you’re using a proxy. Either way, your requests are completely anonymous.

What is the difference between an incognito proxy and Chrome's incognito mode?

Incognito proxies mask your real IP address and location from the target website and its trackers, effectively giving you a different identity. Chrome’s incognito mode only prevents local save data, like storing your browsing history or reusing accepted cookies on visited websites.

Is an incognito proxy the same as a VPN?

No. Both a proxy and a VPN hide your IP, but they work differently and fit different use cases. VPNs cover your entire device's traffic, encrypting and routing it through one shared server – often for privacy. Proxies only handle individual app traffic and don't add encryption beyond the used protocol. On top of private browsing, proxies unlock more use cases like monitoring, content verification, and market research.

What type of proxy gives the most anonymity?

Elite proxies deliver the highest level of anonymity because requests routed through such proxies don’t mention your real IP address or proxy use in their headers. There are also anonymous level proxies, which hide your IP, but not proxy use, and transparent level proxies, which leak both your real IP address and the fact that you’re using a proxy.

Can I use an incognito proxy on my phone?

Yes. Decodo proxies work on Android and iPhone by setting them up manually in your Wi-Fi proxy settings. Mobile proxies are also available and provide the highest trust level for mobile workflows and specific use cases.

Do incognito proxies support SOCKS5?

Yes, all Decodo proxies support both HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols. Setup varies by device, but in most cases, you just need to select SOCKS5 as the protocol when configuring your Decodo proxy.

How do I know my incognito proxy is working?

After setting up and connecting your incognito proxies, visit Decodo's IP checker. If the IP shown differs from your real address and matches the country you selected, the proxy is working correctly. You can also run other, more complex tests to check how well your incognito proxies are running.

Start Browsing Incognito Today

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