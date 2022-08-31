Get Datacenter Proxies
Fuel your AI data operations with access to 500K+ global datacenter IPs. Seamlessly collect the data you need for AI workflows, SEO research, and web scraping. All free from CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, or IP bans.
14-day money-back option
500K+
IPs worldwide
99.99%
uptime
<0.3s
response time
99.94%
success rate
∞
traffic option
Trusted by:
What are datacenter proxies?
Datacenter proxies are servers that provide unique IPs from various geographic locations, acting as intermediaries between you and the target site to mask personal data and skirt access restrictions. There are 2 main datacenter proxy types users can choose from.
Shared datacenter proxies
Access 100K+ rotating IPs for budget-friendly data collection that’s easy to automate.
Dedicated datacenter proxies
Reserve exclusive IPs for consistent identity and session-sensitive workflows.
Why choose datacenter proxies for your data collection projects?
Leverage 500K+ datacenter proxies for fast, high-volume, and cost-effective data collection projects. Use them for various marketing tasks, SEO analysis, price monitoring, and AI pipeline automation.
Single proxy endpoint
Route all IPs via one endpoint to eliminate multiple proxy management and simplify deployment, monitoring, and maintenance.
Easy IP authentication
Choose between user:pass and IP whitelisting for quick integration into your scripts and bots.
Real-time statistics
Monitor traffic, requests, and success rates in real time for data-driven scaling.
Why pay for datacenter proxies?
Whether you’re extracting data from websites, managing multiple accounts, training AI agents, or verifying ad placements, having trusted datacenter proxies is essential.
Free proxies are often unreliable, compromise data security, and slow down response times, delaying your data collection. Decodo’s datacenter proxies deliver the speed, reliability, and security you need, all at an affordable price.
Over 500K datacenter proxies are available
Choose from flexible pay per GB or pay per IP plans, and easily scale your data projects.
10 GB
$0.6
/GB
Total:$6+ VAT billed monthly
50 GB
$0.57
/GB
Total:$28.5+ VAT billed monthly
100 GB
$0.54
/GB
Total:$54+ VAT billed monthly
250 GB
$0.51
/GB
Total:$127.5+ VAT billed monthly
500 GB
$0.48
/GB
Total:$240+ VAT billed monthly
1000 GB
$0.45
/GB
Total:$450+ VAT billed monthly
With each plan, you access:
<0.3s response time
100K+ rotating & static shared IPs
Global locations
99.99% uptime
Top download speed retention
Single endpoint for bulk operations
Compatible with all scraping libraries
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Trusted by teams who can’t afford to get blocked
Decodo's proxy and scraping infrastructure is built for teams where failure isn't an option, whether you're gathering competitive intelligence, monitoring prices at scale, or running mission-critical AI data pipelines. With one of the largest ethically-sourced residential proxy networks in the world and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for proxies and Scraping API, Decodo delivers the reliability, speed, and geo-coverage that enterprises and developers depend on.
From eCommerce to advanced AI use cases, Decodo adapts to the demands of any use case without compromise. And you can trust us with your use case – Decodo has been recognized by G2 as one of the best security products in 2026.
Explore our datacenter proxy types
Pay per GB
Pay per IP
Dedicated
Type
Shared
Shared
Dedicated
Payment
Traffic (bandwidth)
Number of shared IPs and traffic (bandwidth)
Number of dedicated IPs
Best for
Lightweight, budget-friendly tasks like browsing, small-scale scraping, or anonymization.
Tasks that demand a static identity, like SEO rank tracking, ad verification, or market intel collection.
Projects that need a consistent fingerprint and unlimited traffic for multi-accounting and AI workflows.
Use cases
- Price comparison
- Market intelligence
- Ad verification
- SEO
- Cyber & brand security
- Multi-accounting
- Social media intelligence
- Entertainment & browsing
- AI training
- eCommerce marketplaces
- Cyber and brand security
- Ad verification
- Multi-accounting
Pool
100K+
100K+
400K+
Locations
- North and South Americas:
US, CA, BR
- Europe:
UK, DE, IT, NL, RO, FR, TR
- APAC:
IL, AU, JP, HK, CN, IN, KR, SG
- North and South Americas:
US, CA, BR
- Europe:
UK, DE, IT, NL, RO, FR, TR
- APAC:
IL, AU, JP, HK, CN, IN, KR, SG
- North and South Americas:
US
- Europe:
UK, DE
- APAC:
JP
Protocols
HTTP(S) and SOCKS5
HTTP(S) and SOCKS5
HTTP(S) and SOCKS5
IP refresh
IP replacement
Speed
High
High
Highest
Rotation
Static and rotating
Static and rotating
Static
Choose datacenter proxies for your specific data collection needs
Power your eCommerce, marketing, and other data projects with our fast and efficient datacenter proxies.
Web scraping
Collect structured data at scale for research, pricing, or competitive analysis. Learn more
Browsing
Secure privacy online and reach blocked or restricted sites. Learn more
SEO
Track SERPs, keywords, and localized results globally. Learn more
AI training
Build large-scale datasets quickly to train your LLMs and AI agents. Learn more
Find the Decodo products that best fit your needs
Explore our products and compare them to find the right solution for all your data projects.
Build AI-ready pipelines with datacenter proxies
Collect data at scale for your AI solutions using high-speed datacenter proxies. Scrape public datasets, train LLMs, or power automation workflows that demand speed and volume.
Our AI Parser, n8n node, and MCP server are here to handle your data scraping projects:
- High-speed data collection for bulk datasets
- Budget-friendly at scale – great for AI pretraining
- Unlimited concurrent requests for parallel jobs
- Integrates directly with Requests, Playwright, Puppeteer
Discover datacenter proxy locations across the globe
Bypass geo-restrictions with country, region, and even ZIP code level precision using our shared or dedicated datacenter proxies.
Launch your data projects in minutes
Set up datacenter proxies using Python Requests, Playwright, Puppeteer, or cURL in minutes with our quick-start guides and code examples.
import requestsurl = 'https://ip.decodo.com/json'username = 'USERNAME'password = 'PASSWORD'proxy = f"http://{username}:{password}@dc.decodo.com:10001"result = requests.get(url, proxies = {'http': proxy,'https': proxy})print(result.text)
Datacenter vs. residential proxies: What’s the difference?
Feature
Datacenter proxies
Residential proxies
Speed
Very fast
Fast
Cost
Low
Moderate
Detection risk
Moderate
Very low
Best for
Ideal for fast, cost-effective tasks such as casual browsing, minor data scraping, or simple online anonymity.
Perfect for high-stakes tasks requiring authenticity, like large-scale web scraping, geo-targeted research, ad verification, or accessing location-restricted content.
IP pool size
Large
Very large
Geo-targeting
Global coverage
195+ countries
Use datacenter proxies when speed and cost matter most for scraping public data, SEO monitoring, and price aggregation. Switch to residential proxies for sites with advanced anti-bot detection.
See why people choose Decodo
Join 135K+ clients who rely on our award-winning proxy solutions.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Techradar
The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.
Get started with our datacenter proxies
See how to get datacenter proxies up and running in minutes in our setup video.
Set up datacenter proxies that access top targets
Collect data from the most popular eCommerce platforms, search engines, social media, and other targets with our datacenter proxies.
Amazon
TikTok
Power datacenter proxies with plug-and-play integrations
Easily connect your proxies with popular web scrapers, bots, libraries, and other third-party tools.
Read our blog
Get up to speed on our solutions or find inspiration for your next data project.
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Frequently asked questions
What are datacenter proxies?
Datacenter proxies are intermediaries between users and websites that have dedicated or shared IP addresses generated and hosted in data centers. They offer high-speed, low-latency performance at a cost-effective price point. Developers and data teams often choose datacenter proxies for various monitoring tasks, market research, and high-volume web scraping projects.
How do shared datacenter proxies work?
Shared datacenter proxies route your traffic through datacenter servers and assign IP addresses that multiple users access. This makes them more affordable, but the shared use can lead to performance fluctuations or a higher risk of bans if others overuse the same IP pool.
What’s the difference between pay per IP and pay per GB pricing?
Pay per IP pricing charges you based on the number of IP addresses you get, regardless of how much data you transfer through them. Pay per GB pricing, on the other hand, bills you according to the amount of data you consume, regardless of the number of IPs. Pay per IP is often better for tasks requiring consistent access from multiple locations, while pay per GB is ideal for large-scale data extraction or intermittent usage. Choosing the right model depends on your project’s scale, frequency, and use case.
Are datacenter proxies good for AI projects?
Yes, datacenter proxies work great for fast, large-scale scraping of public data like SERPs, product catalogs, or content feeds for AI training.
How do private datacenter proxies work?
Private (dedicated) datacenter proxies route traffic through datacenter servers, but, unlike shared proxies, each IP address is reserved for a single user. This ensures greater stability, faster speeds, and lower block rates, making them ideal for projects that require reliable and uninterrupted access.
What is the difference between dedicated and shared datacenter proxies?
Dedicated datacenter proxies are reserved for a single user, offering exclusive IP control, higher reliability, and consistent performance. Shared datacenter proxies are used by multiple users, making them more budget-friendly, but with a bigger risk of blocks and performance drops.
Are datacenter proxies detectable?
Datacenter proxies significantly increase your chance of avoiding detection. However, compared to other proxy types, datacenter proxies are more likely to be detected by websites and services. While datacenter proxies effectively hide your real IP address, some platforms have advanced methods to identify and block these IP addresses.
Is it legal to use datacenter proxies?
Yes, datacenter proxies are legal, as long as you don’t use them for criminal activity and respect the terms of service of the websites you visit.
What is the difference between residential and datacenter proxies?
Residential proxies use IP addresses from real consumer devices connected through ISPs, making them harder to detect and more effective against anti-bot systems. Meanwhile, datacenter proxies run on servers in data centers, delivering higher speeds at a lower cost, but are easier for websites to flag.
What are the advantages of datacenter proxies?
Datacenter proxies are the go-to choice for various marketing tasks, market monitoring, and systems automation, where speed and reliability are key.
Here’s why developers and businesses scale with them:
- High speed and uptime. Datacenter proxies offer low-latency connections built for stable performance.
- Scalability. Data projects are easy to scale with datacenter proxies because they’re not tied to physical devices.
- Budget-friendly. Bulk proxy availability makes datacenter proxies practical for high-volume projects at a low cost.
- Choice of setup. Use shared proxies for budget-friendly projects, and dedicated proxies for exclusive use.
- Rotation support. IP address rotation options keep data sessions running smoothly.
How fast are datacenter proxies?
Datacenter proxies are generally the fastest proxy type, but their speed depends on the provider. We use only high-quality servers that have response times of <0.3s – one of the fastest in the market.
What protocols do datacenter proxies support?
All of our datacenter proxy types support HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols. HTTP(S) is commonly used for web browsing, scraping, and APIs, while SOCKS5 is a more flexible protocol for any type of traffic in advanced setups. This gives you flexibility to integrate with a wide range of tools and frameworks.
How do I integrate datacenter proxies with existing tools?
Our datacenter proxies plug straight into popular automation frameworks like Puppeteer, Playwright, or Selenium. Simply configure the proxy details in your tool or script, and the rest will work automatically. You can check out our documentation for step-by-step guides on specific integrations.
What's the difference between ISP and dedicated proxies?
ISP proxies use IP addresses registered under internet service providers, which lends them residential address credibility while delivering data center speeds. Datacenter proxies use IP addresses hosted in data centers, making them faster and budget-friendly, but easier to flag. Both types of proxies can be either shared or dedicated.
Are there targets blocked for datacenter proxies?
Yes, datacenter proxies can’t be used to access restricted website categories like government, banking, and telecom sites. These restrictions are in place to ensure compliance and stable proxy performance.
Do you offer a free trial?
Yes, we offer a 3-day free trial with 100MB for you to try out our datacenter proxies. Simply sign up for an account, pick the free trial option on the datacenter proxies pricing page, and you’re good to go.
Is there a fair usage policy?
Yes! Decodo has a Fair Usage Policy to keep things running smoothly for everyone. For datacenter proxies, if a single IP or your total usage gets too high, they might limit concurrent sessions until the next billing period. These limits reset each subscription cycle, so you can start fresh. It’s all about making sure everyone gets fast, reliable access. Learn more about our fair usage policy and the possible limitations.
Do you offer support and documentation for setup and troubleshooting?
Yes, we offer 24/7 tech support, and you can find quick start guides, extensive documentation, and FAQs in our Knowledge Hub to help you easily set up and troubleshoot datacenter proxies. You can also join our Discord community for more hands-on help.
Power Your Data Projects with Datacenter Proxies
Run fast, budget-friendly scrapes and automate workflows at scale with Decodo’s datacenter proxies.
14-day money-back option