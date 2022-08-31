Get Datacenter Proxies

Fuel your AI data operations with access to 500K+ global datacenter IPs. Seamlessly collect the data you need for AI workflows, SEO research, and web scraping. All free from CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, or IP bans.

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14-day money-back option

500K+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

uptime

<0.3s

response time

99.94%

success rate

traffic option

Trusted by:

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What are datacenter proxies?

Datacenter proxies are servers that provide unique IPs from various geographic locations, acting as intermediaries between you and the target site to mask personal data and skirt access restrictions. There are 2 main datacenter proxy types users can choose from.

Shared datacenter proxies

Access 100K+ rotating IPs for budget-friendly data collection that’s easy to automate.

Dedicated datacenter proxies

Reserve exclusive IPs for consistent identity and session-sensitive workflows.

Why choose datacenter proxies for your data collection projects?

Leverage 500K+ datacenter proxies for fast, high-volume, and cost-effective data collection projects. Use them for various marketing tasks, SEO analysis, price monitoring, and AI pipeline automation.

Single proxy endpoint

Route all IPs via one endpoint to eliminate multiple proxy management and simplify deployment, monitoring, and maintenance.

Easy IP authentication

Choose between user:pass and IP whitelisting for quick integration into your scripts and bots.

Real-time statistics

Monitor traffic, requests, and success rates in real time for data-driven scaling.

Purple area chart showing fluctuating usage on dashboard; metrics: Total Usage 40.95 GB, Total Upload 0.24, Total Download 40.71, Total Requests 197,646; Feb 1, 2019 - Mar 1, 2020

Why pay for datacenter proxies?

Whether you’re extracting data from websites, managing multiple accounts, training AI agents, or verifying ad placements, having trusted datacenter proxies is essential.

Free proxies are often unreliable, compromise data security, and slow down response times, delaying your data collection. Decodo’s datacenter proxies deliver the speed, reliability, and security you need, all at an affordable price.

Get started

Over 500K datacenter proxies are available

Choose from flexible pay per GB or pay per IP plans, and easily scale your data projects.

Enterprise

10 GB

$0.6

/GB

Total:$6+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

50 GB

$0.57

/GB

Total:$28.5+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

100 GB

$0.54

/GB

Total:$54+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

250 GB

POPULAR
SAVE 15%

$0.51

/GB

Total:$127.5+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

500 GB

$0.48

/GB

Total:$240+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

1000 GB

$0.45

/GB

Total:$450+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

With each plan, you access:

<0.3s response time

100K+ rotating & static shared IPs

Global locations

99.99% uptime

Top download speed retention

Single endpoint for bulk operations

Compatible with all scraping libraries

HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

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Trusted by teams who can’t afford to get blocked

Decodo's proxy and scraping infrastructure is built for teams where failure isn't an option, whether you're gathering competitive intelligence, monitoring prices at scale, or running mission-critical AI data pipelines. With one of the largest ethically-sourced residential proxy networks in the world and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for proxies and Scraping API, Decodo delivers the reliability, speed, and geo-coverage that enterprises and developers depend on.

From eCommerce to advanced AI use cases, Decodo adapts to the demands of any use case without compromise. And you can trust us with your use case – Decodo has been recognized by G2 as one of the best security products in 2026.

Explore our datacenter proxy types

Pay per GB

Pay per IP

Dedicated

Type

Shared

Shared

Dedicated

Payment

Traffic (bandwidth)

Number of shared IPs and traffic (bandwidth)

Number of dedicated IPs

Best for

Lightweight, budget-friendly tasks like browsing, small-scale scraping, or anonymization.

Tasks that demand a static identity, like SEO rank tracking, ad verification, or market intel collection.

Projects that need a consistent fingerprint and unlimited traffic for multi-accounting and AI workflows.

Use cases

  • Price comparison
  • Market intelligence
  • Ad verification
  • SEO
  • Cyber & brand security
  • Multi-accounting
  • Social media intelligence
  • Entertainment & browsing
  • AI training
  • eCommerce marketplaces
  • Cyber and brand security
  • Ad verification
  • Multi-accounting

Pool

100K+

100K+

400K+

Locations

  • North and South Americas:
    US, CA, BR
  • Europe:
    UK, DE, IT, NL, RO, FR, TR
  • APAC:
    IL, AU, JP, HK, CN, IN, KR, SG
  • North and South Americas:
    US, CA, BR
  • Europe:
    UK, DE, IT, NL, RO, FR, TR
  • APAC:
    IL, AU, JP, HK, CN, IN, KR, SG
  • North and South Americas:
    US
  • Europe:
    UK, DE
  • APAC:
    JP

Protocols

HTTP(S) and SOCKS5

HTTP(S) and SOCKS5

HTTP(S) and SOCKS5

IP refresh

IP replacement

Speed

High

High

Highest

Rotation

Static and rotating

Static and rotating

Static

From $0.38/GB
From $0.020/IP
From $1.15/IP

Choose datacenter proxies for your specific data collection needs

Power your eCommerce, marketing, and other data projects with our fast and efficient datacenter proxies.

Web-scraping-data-collection-icon

Web scraping

Collect structured data at scale for research, pricing, or competitive analysis. Learn more

Browsing

Secure privacy online and reach blocked or restricted sites. Learn more

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SEO

Track SERPs, keywords, and localized results globally. Learn more

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AI training

Build large-scale datasets quickly to train your LLMs and AI agents. Learn more

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Find the Decodo products that best fit your needs

Explore our products and compare them to find the right solution for all your data projects.

Compare now
MCP Server routing inputs from web icons to AI Model with 'Attach' 'Search' 'Study' 'Prompt'

Build AI-ready pipelines with datacenter proxies

Collect data at scale for your AI solutions using high-speed datacenter proxies. Scrape public datasets, train LLMs, or power automation workflows that demand speed and volume.

Our AI Parser, n8n node, and MCP server are here to handle your data scraping projects:

  • High-speed data collection for bulk datasets
  • Budget-friendly at scale – great for AI pretraining
  • Unlimited concurrent requests for parallel jobs
  • Integrates directly with Requests, Playwright, Puppeteer
Learn more

Discover datacenter proxy locations across the globe

Bypass geo-restrictions with country, region, and even ZIP code level precision using our shared or dedicated datacenter proxies.

Explore locations
United States

United States

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France

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United Kingdom

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Hong Kong

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Australia

日本

Japan

Launch your data projects in minutes

Set up datacenter proxies using Python Requests, Playwright, Puppeteer, or cURL in minutes with our quick-start guides and code examples.

import requests
url = 'https://ip.decodo.com/json'
username = 'USERNAME'
password = 'PASSWORD'
proxy = f"http://{username}:{password}@dc.decodo.com:10001"
result = requests.get(url, proxies = {
    'http': proxy,
    'https': proxy
})
print(result.text)
Read documentation

Datacenter vs. residential proxies: What’s the difference?

Feature

Datacenter proxies

Residential proxies

Speed

Very fast

Fast

Cost

Low

Moderate

Detection risk

Moderate

Very low

Best for

Ideal for fast, cost-effective tasks such as casual browsing, minor data scraping, or simple online anonymity.

Perfect for high-stakes tasks requiring authenticity, like large-scale web scraping, geo-targeted research, ad verification, or accessing location-restricted content.

IP pool size

Large

Very large

Geo-targeting

Global coverage

195+ countries

Use datacenter proxies when speed and cost matter most for scraping public data, SEO monitoring, and price aggregation. Switch to residential proxies for sites with advanced anti-bot detection.

See why people choose Decodo

Join 135K+ clients who rely on our award-winning proxy solutions.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Get started with our datacenter proxies

See how to get datacenter proxies up and running in minutes in our setup video.

Set up datacenter proxies that access top targets

Collect data from the most popular eCommerce platforms, search engines, social media, and other targets with our datacenter proxies.

亚马逊

Amazon

Google

TikTok

TikTok

Discover more targets

Power datacenter proxies with plug-and-play integrations

Easily connect your proxies with popular web scrapers, bots, libraries, and other third-party tools.

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Shadowrocket Proxy Tool
Shadowrocket
Proxy Integration with ScrapeBox
ScrapeBox
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AdsPower
Postman
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MarketerBrowser
Scrapy Proxy Middleware
Scrapy Proxy Middleware
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SwitchyOmega
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Multilogin
axios-logo.png
Axios
iPhone
iPhone
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Android
Chrome
Chrome
FoxyProxy
FoxyProxy
Safari
Safari Browser
Windows
Mac OS X
Mac OS X
View all

Read our blog

Get up to speed on our solutions or find inspiration for your next data project.

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Frequently asked questions

What are datacenter proxies?

Datacenter proxies are intermediaries between users and websites that have dedicated or shared IP addresses generated and hosted in data centers. They offer high-speed, low-latency performance at a cost-effective price point. Developers and data teams often choose datacenter proxies for various monitoring tasks, market research, and high-volume web scraping projects.

How do shared datacenter proxies work?

Shared datacenter proxies route your traffic through datacenter servers and assign IP addresses that multiple users access. This makes them more affordable, but the shared use can lead to performance fluctuations or a higher risk of bans if others overuse the same IP pool.

What’s the difference between pay per IP and pay per GB pricing?

Pay per IP pricing charges you based on the number of IP addresses you get, regardless of how much data you transfer through them. Pay per GB pricing, on the other hand, bills you according to the amount of data you consume, regardless of the number of IPs. Pay per IP is often better for tasks requiring consistent access from multiple locations, while pay per GB is ideal for large-scale data extraction or intermittent usage. Choosing the right model depends on your project’s scale, frequency, and use case.

Are datacenter proxies good for AI projects?

Yes, datacenter proxies work great for fast, large-scale scraping of public data like SERPs, product catalogs, or content feeds for AI training.

How do private datacenter proxies work?

Private (dedicated) datacenter proxies route traffic through datacenter servers, but, unlike shared proxies, each IP address is reserved for a single user. This ensures greater stability, faster speeds, and lower block rates, making them ideal for projects that require reliable and uninterrupted access.

What is the difference between dedicated and shared datacenter proxies?

Dedicated datacenter proxies are reserved for a single user, offering exclusive IP control, higher reliability, and consistent performance. Shared datacenter proxies are used by multiple users, making them more budget-friendly, but with a bigger risk of blocks and performance drops.

Are datacenter proxies detectable?

Datacenter proxies significantly increase your chance of avoiding detection. However, compared to other proxy types, datacenter proxies are more likely to be detected by websites and services. While datacenter proxies effectively hide your real IP address, some platforms have advanced methods to identify and block these IP addresses.

Is it legal to use datacenter proxies?

Yes, datacenter proxies are legal, as long as you don’t use them for criminal activity and respect the terms of service of the websites you visit.

What is the difference between residential and datacenter proxies?

Residential proxies use IP addresses from real consumer devices connected through ISPs, making them harder to detect and more effective against anti-bot systems. Meanwhile, datacenter proxies run on servers in data centers, delivering higher speeds at a lower cost, but are easier for websites to flag.

What are the advantages of datacenter proxies?

Datacenter proxies are the go-to choice for various marketing tasks, market monitoring, and systems automation, where speed and reliability are key.

Here’s why developers and businesses scale with them:

  • High speed and uptime. Datacenter proxies offer low-latency connections built for stable performance.
  • Scalability. Data projects are easy to scale with datacenter proxies because they’re not tied to physical devices.
  • Budget-friendly. Bulk proxy availability makes datacenter proxies practical for high-volume projects at a low cost.
  • Choice of setup. Use shared proxies for budget-friendly projects, and dedicated proxies for exclusive use.
  • Rotation support. IP address rotation options keep data sessions running smoothly.

How fast are datacenter proxies?

Datacenter proxies are generally the fastest proxy type, but their speed depends on the provider. We use only high-quality servers that have response times of <0.3s – one of the fastest in the market.

What protocols do datacenter proxies support?

All of our datacenter proxy types support HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols. HTTP(S) is commonly used for web browsing, scraping, and APIs, while SOCKS5 is a more flexible protocol for any type of traffic in advanced setups. This gives you flexibility to integrate with a wide range of tools and frameworks.

How do I integrate datacenter proxies with existing tools?

Our datacenter proxies plug straight into popular automation frameworks like Puppeteer, Playwright, or Selenium. Simply configure the proxy details in your tool or script, and the rest will work automatically. You can check out our documentation for step-by-step guides on specific integrations.

What's the difference between ISP and dedicated proxies?

ISP proxies use IP addresses registered under internet service providers, which lends them residential address credibility while delivering data center speeds. Datacenter proxies use IP addresses hosted in data centers, making them faster and budget-friendly, but easier to flag. Both types of proxies can be either shared or dedicated.

Are there targets blocked for datacenter proxies?

Yes, datacenter proxies can’t be used to access restricted website categories like government, banking, and telecom sites. These restrictions are in place to ensure compliance and stable proxy performance.

Do you offer a free trial?

Yes, we offer a 3-day free trial with 100MB for you to try out our datacenter proxies. Simply sign up for an account, pick the free trial option on the datacenter proxies pricing page, and you’re good to go.

Is there a fair usage policy?

Yes! Decodo has a Fair Usage Policy to keep things running smoothly for everyone. For datacenter proxies, if a single IP or your total usage gets too high, they might limit concurrent sessions until the next billing period. These limits reset each subscription cycle, so you can start fresh. It’s all about making sure everyone gets fast, reliable access. Learn more about our fair usage policy and the possible limitations.

Do you offer support and documentation for setup and troubleshooting?

Yes, we offer 24/7 tech support, and you can find quick start guides, extensive documentation, and FAQs in our Knowledge Hub to help you easily set up and troubleshoot datacenter proxies. You can also join our Discord community for more hands-on help.

Power Your Data Projects with Datacenter Proxies

Run fast, budget-friendly scrapes and automate workflows at scale with Decodo’s datacenter proxies.

Try now

14-day money-back option

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