Residential Proxies: 115M+ Ethically-Sourced IPs in 195+ Locations
Residential proxies route your web requests through IPs coming from real household devices connected to local networks, making your traffic appear as genuine user activity. Equip proxies with 99.86% success rate and complete your tasks without a single restriction.
14-day money-back option
115M+
ethically-sourced IPs
<0.6s
response time
99.99%
uptime
99.86%
success rate
Free
advanced geo-targeting
Trusted by:
What are residential proxies and how do they work?
How do residential proxies work?
How much do residential proxies cost?
Residential proxy pricing is based on bandwidth used. All plans include full access to our 115M+ IP pool, advanced geo-targeting at country, continent, state, city, and ZIP code level, and unlimited concurrent sessions. Start with a 3-day free trial to test drive performance before committing.
3 GB
$3.75
/GB
Total:$11.25+ VAT billed monthly
10 GB
$3.5
/GB
Total:$35+ VAT billed monthly
25 GB
$3.25
/GB
Total:$81.25+ VAT billed monthly
50 GB
$3.0
/GB
Total:$150+ VAT billed monthly
100 GB
$2.75
/GB
Total:$275+ VAT billed monthly
Pay as you go
$4.0
/GB
Total:$4+ VAT
250 GB
$2.5
/GB
Total:$625+ VAT billed monthly
500 GB
$2.25
/GB
Total:$1125+ VAT billed monthly
1000 GB
$2.0
/GB
Total:$2000+ VAT billed monthly
With each residential proxy plan, you access:
115M+ ethically-sourced IPs in 195+ locations
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support
Continent, country, state, city, ZIP code, and ASN-level targeting
Rotating and sticky session options
<0.6s avg. response time
99.86% success rate
99.99% uptime
Seamless integration with scraping tools and bots
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
How do residential proxies compare to other proxy types?
Feature
Residential proxies
Datacenter proxies
ISP proxies
Mobile proxies
IP source
Real household devices
Cloud servers
Premium ASNs
Mobile carriers
Authenticity
Highest
Detectable
High
Highest
Speed
Fast
Fastest
Fastest
Variable
Pool size
115M+ IPs
500K+ IPs
Global IPs
10M+ IPs
Best for
Complex web scraping, AI data, and ad verification
Speed-priority tasks, bulk requests
Account management, stable sessions
Mobile app testing, carrier verification
The price dropped, the quality didn't
Residential proxies from just $2/GB, no coupon needed.
Trusted by teams who can’t afford to get blocked
Decodo's proxy and scraping infrastructure is built for teams where failure isn't an option, whether you're gathering competitive intelligence, monitoring prices at scale, or running mission-critical AI data pipelines. With one of the largest ethically-sourced residential proxy networks in the world and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for proxies and Scraping API, Decodo delivers the reliability, speed, and geo-coverage that enterprises and developers depend on.
From eCommerce to advanced AI use cases, Decodo adapts to the demands of any use case without compromise. And you can trust us with your use case – Decodo has been recognized by G2 as one of the best security products in 2026.
Where are residential proxy IPs located?
Access premium residential IPs across 195+ locations worldwide with precise geo-targeting. Target specific continents, countries, states, cities, ZIP codes, or ASN/ISPs at no additional cost, all included in your subscription.
Monitor your proxy usage with detailed statistics
Our comprehensive dashboard gives you full control over IP parameters, live usage statistics, spending analytics, subscription management, team collaboration, and whitelisting. All while helping you make informed decisions and optimize performance.
Build better AI with rotating residential proxies
AI models need massive, diverse, and constantly updated datasets. Decodo’s rotating residential proxies help you collect geo-diverse content to reduce training bias, maintain high success rates, and connect directly with other tools, including Decodo’s Web Scraping API, AI Parser, MCP Server, OpenClaw, Langchain, or n8n for automated workflows.
Single sign-on
Request Single Sign-On (SSO) for your organization and log in to the Decodo dashboard with a single click.
Bundle & save
Pair residential proxies with mobile proxies to unlock an exclusive discount and enhance your web scraping toolstack with premium solutions.
What can you do with residential proxies?
Residential proxies provide stable, undetectable connections for accessing public web data. Here's what makes them effective.
Automated challenge handling
Navigate through automated checks and restrictions to maintain stable connections to public web data without interruption.
Global content access
Collect data from region-specific websites by accessing localized content from any of 195+ locations.
AI training data at scale
Gather high volumes of public web data for AI and LLM training, building unbiased datasets efficiently.
Advanced geo-targeting
Select IPs from specific countries, states, cities, or ZIP codes for precise, location-specific data collection.
Enterprise infrastructure
Scale your business without a single headache – Decodo's proxies are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, and security is built into every layer.
Rotating & sticky sessions
Rotate IPs per request for large-scale collection, or maintain the same IP for multi-step workflows and account flows.
Commitment to security and compliance
Decodo's proxies and Scraping API are backed by ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification and aligned with leading data protection regulations. All residential IPs are ethically-sourced through transparent opt-in programs, ensuring strong security controls and responsible data handling.
Decodo has been recognized by G2 as one of the best security products in 2026.
How do you set up a residential proxy?
Get started in minutes with a developer-built proxy network. Configure and manage via API or endpoint generator, supported by extensive documentation and quick start guides. Drop-in code for Python, Node.js, Go, PHP, Java, and cURL, ideal for AI researchers and data engineers building production pipelines.
import requestsurl = 'https://ip.decodo.com/'username = 'USERNAME'password = 'PASSWORD'proxy = f'http://{username}:{password}@gate.decodo.com:7000'response = requests.get(url, proxies={'http': proxy, 'https': proxy})print(response.text)
Watch the setup guide
Watch step-by-step tutorials to integrate residential proxies into your favorite third-party tools within minutes. Learn how to configure targeting options, manage sessions, and track usage through the dashboard.
Explore proxy integration guides
Set up residential proxies with popular web scrapers, browsers, automation tools, and third-party software using our integration guides.
What are the most common use cases for residential proxies?
Residential proxies help you to collect real-time data and scale your online operations, no matter your industry or company size.
How do I scale web scraping without getting blocked?
Collect public data at scale with infrastructure designed for complex websites. Our 115M+ ethically-sourced residential IPs mimic organic user behavior, making requests appear genuine.
How do I collect diverse training data for AI and LLMs?
Gather vast, diverse public web data for AI and Large Language Model training. Maintain uninterrupted global access without technical barriers or regional boundaries.
How do I protect my brand from counterfeiters?
Automatically scan marketplaces like Amazon, Alibaba, and eBay across 195+ locations to detect cloaking and counterfeit products.
How do I verify my ad placements globally?
Ensure marketing campaigns display correctly to target audiences worldwide. Simulate genuine visitors from specific locations to verify placement, protect brand reputation, and prevent click fraud.
How do I track keyword rankings by location?
Get accurate, unbiased search engine results by monitoring keyword performance from any location. Analyze regional SEO strategies and gain competitive insights.
What do 135K+ customers say about Decodo?
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Techradar
The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.
Awarded web-data collection solutions provider
Users choose Decodo for exceptional performance, advanced targeting options, and reliable access to public data. Our global pool of ethically-sourced residential IPs handles CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, and IP blocks across 195+ locations.
Frequently asked questions
What's your refund policy if residential proxies don't work for my use case?
We offer a 14-day money-back for all eligible subscriptions. If our proxies don't meet your requirements, contact support within 14 days for a full refund. Keep in mind that the money-back doesn't apply to free trial usage. See our refund terms for details.
What is a rotating residential proxy?
A rotating residential proxy routes your requests through real IPs coming from household devices connected to local networks. To websites, your traffic mirrors authentic user behavior, ensuring smooth access and high success rates for workflows like market research, SEO monitoring, AI training, and ad verification.
Learn more in our What is a residential proxy guide.
How do residential proxies work?
Your request goes to the proxy, which forwards it to the target site using a residential IP from our 115M+ pool. The site sees the residential IP, not yours. Use rotating IPs (change per request or interval) or sticky sessions (keep the same IP for minutes to days), depending on your task.
How can residential proxies help with AI and LLM training data collection?
Rotating residential proxies are essential for AI projects requiring high-volume web data. Routing requests through real devices lets you access public text and images to collect large-scale training data. AI teams pull data from multiple sources simultaneously, handle regional requirements, and navigate complex sites to build diverse, bias-free models.
What's the difference between a residential proxy and a VPN?
A VPN secures all your devices' traffic through an encrypted tunnel using a single exit IP, ideal for personal privacy and general browsing.
A residential proxy routes selected apps/requests through real ISP-assigned IPs with rotation, sticky sessions, granular geo-targeting, and per-request control, better for data collection, quality assurance, and automation. However, it’s important to remember that proxies don't encrypt traffic on their own, so it’s best to use HTTP(S) for secure connections.
What's the difference between static and rotating residential proxies?
Static residential (ISP) proxies provide a persistent home-IP identity for hours or days-ideal for logged-in flows, QA, and account management.
Rotating residential proxies automatically switch IPs per request or on a schedule-ideal for large-scale data collection where diversity and connection resilience are critical.
Choose static for stability, rotating for scale.
What's the difference between rotating and sticky sessions?
- Rotating sessions: Switch IPs per request or on a timer-ideal for large-scale collection
- Sticky sessions: Keep the same residential IP for minutes to days, useful for logged-in or multi-step flows
Learn more about sticky residential proxies.
Are residential proxies legal and safe?
Using residential proxies can be legal for appropriate purposes like accessing publicly available data. Legality depends on how you use them, local laws, and website terms-seek legal advice for your specific case.
We recommend providers that ethically source their IPs and avoid "free" services that might log or sell your data.
How do I set up and use Decodo residential proxies?
- Sign up or log in to the Decodo dashboard
- Select a plan or start with a 3-day free trial (100MB)
- Configure proxies: select target locations, session types (rotating or sticky), and protocol (HTTP(S) or SOCKS5)
- Get credentials (authentication details and endpoints) from the dashboard
- Integrate with tools using our quick start guide and code samples
- Monitor usage, sessions, and settings via the dashboard
Which is the best residential proxy provider?
The best residential proxy depends on your specific needs: speed, geographic coverage, and budget. Decodo is recognized for its user-friendly dashboard, competitive pricing, and #1 response time in the market.
Our 24/7 tech support and extensive documentation help with any setup or configuration questions.
What should I consider before buying residential proxies?
When choosing a provider, evaluate:
- Locations (continent, state, country, city, ZIP, ASN) and pool size
- Performance (success rate, latency) and session options
- Pricing model (monthly GB vs. Pay As You Go) and SLAs
- Compliance and ethical sourcing practices
- Trial availability-avoid "free proxy" offers that compromise security
Decodo offers a 3-day free trial so you can test quality before committing.
Why is ethical IP sourcing important?
Ethical sourcing protects the privacy and rights of individuals whose devices provide IP addresses. It reduces legal risk for clients and ensures compliance with global regulations. Choosing ethically sourced proxies demonstrates a commitment to responsible data practices.
Are there additional costs for advanced geo-targeting?
No. Decodo includes advanced location targeting (city, ZIP code, and ASN) in all residential proxy plans at no extra charge. Full access to targeting features across 195+ locations with transparent pricing.
Learn more about residential proxies
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Start Your Residential Proxy Free Trial
Test drive our award-winning rotation, sticky sessions, and region-specific targeting in minutes.