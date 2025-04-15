Video: Proxy Server - What Is It and How Does It Work?
Wondering what a proxy server is and what it does? We'll unpack the workings and benefits of a proxy server for you.
Martin Ganchev
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
What are proxies?
Our proxy network is ideal for bypassing geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, and IP blocks. We offer vast ethically-sourced IP pools, wide location coverage, high success rates, and flexible pricing options.
About the author
Martin Ganchev
VP Enterprise Partnerships
Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.
All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.